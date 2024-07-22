HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Monday it has appointed Jaehoon Ahn as head of investment banking in South Korea, the latest move by the Wall Street bank to bolster its investment banking leadership in the region.

He will also serve as the bank's co-country head of Korea, and co-branch manager of Goldman Sachs Asia at its Seoul Branch, Goldman said in a statement.

Ahn, who is expected to take on the role of managing director in mid-August, will work closely with Edward Byun, who held interim responsibility for investment banking in the region.

Ahn was most recently head of strategic planning and corporate development at SK Bioscience, and has spent 10 years with Morgan Stanley, and was its managing director based in Seoul when left in 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Last week, Goldman Sachs named its India investment banking co-chiefs and Hong Kong coverage head.

