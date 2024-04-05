SBF Is Going to Prison, but the Fight Over Money at FTX Drags On

The crypto exchange's collapse is still a source of anger and frustration for many onetime customers, more than a year later.

Hannon's Take: Fresh Faith in Forecasts

Recent inflation readings in Europe have been much closer to ECB projections than was the case in 2022 and early 2023.

The Costco Shoppers Putting $2,000 Gold Bars in Their Carts

Young investors say the old-school store of value is a hedge against inflation and catastrophe.

A Tiny Activist Fund Is Trying to Unseat Larry Fink

The proposal from Bluebell Capital to remove the BlackRock CEO as chairman faces long odds.

Accounting Firms Rethink Their Ownership Structure

From private-equity ownership to IPO plans, some of the world's biggest professional-services providers weigh overhauls to evolve.

Goldman should separate chairman, chief executive roles, proxy adviser ISS says

Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending shareholders vote in favor of a measure to separate the chairman and chief executive officer roles currently held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s David Solomon in a challenge to the big bank's leadership, Reuters reported.

CVC Capital-Backed ConvergeOne Files for Bankruptcy to Cut $1.6 Billion in Debt

IT provider ConvergeOne has filed for bankruptcy with a plan to cut $1.6 billion in debt and could hand control to lenders including Silver Point Capital and Monarch Alternative Capital.

What's Wrong With the Economy? It's You, Not the Data

Many Americans believe that the economy and their finances are worse than they really are.

Banks Are Extending Office Loans. Are They Also Pretending?

Many 2023 maturities were pushed into 2024, giving lenders more time for rates to drop and other investors to come in.

It Isn't Just AI: Economic Hype Is Also Infecting Stocks

Despite the focus on technology giants, "cyclical" sectors have staged a less-conspicuous rally and are trading at stretched valuations.

