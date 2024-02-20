Capital One Is Buying Discover Financial

The deal combines two of the largest credit-card companies in the U.S.

China's Longer-Term Benchmark Lending Rate Lowered

China's longer-term benchmark lending rate was lowered this month after the central bank held its policy rates steady, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

RBA Not Ruling Out Further Increases

The Reserve Bank of Australia debated the possibility of raising interest rates further at its February meeting, but decided to leave policy settings unchanged given recent signs that inflation had moderated further.

ANZ's $3.2 Billion Suncorp Bank Buy Approved by Competition Tribunal

ANZ Group Holdings' $3.2 billion acquisition of Suncorp Group's banking unit has got a major boost with the Australian Competition Tribunal allowing the deal to proceed.

An Easy Financing Source Pushes Some Small Businesses Into Bankruptcy

A U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report said the use of merchant cash advances more than doubled in five years, with regulators stepping up oversight.

The Man Who Tamed the World's Most Troubled Bank

Christian Sewing pulled Deutsche Bank to firmer ground, but investors have yet to fully buy into the comeback story.

Goldman says CEO's 2023 pay was $31 million, but likely it was a lot more

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed Friday that Chief Executive David Solomon's total compensation in 2023 was $31 million, but the final tally the bank puts in its proxy statement could be a lot higher.

Coinbase Stock Is Soaring. What Its Earnings Say About Where Bitcoin Goes Next.

Coinbase earnings revealed momentum behind smaller cryptos, which can be a sign that bullish sentiment is spreading.

Van Eck Associates Settles SEC Claim It Didn't Disclose Social Influencer's Role

Investment adviser Van Eck Associates agreed to pay $1.75 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle claims that the firm failed to reveal the role of a social influencer in the launch of an exchange-traded fund.

Fed's Daly says patience is needed to finish the job on inflation

Three rate cuts in 2024 is a 'reasonable baseline,' San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Friday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-24 0015ET