1448 ET -- Goldman Sachs is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Chief Executive David Solomon had $31 million of total compensation in 2023, up 24% from 2022, the bank said in a filing. His pay package consisted of a $2 million base salary, a cash bonus of $8.7 million and a $20.3 million stock award that is tied to how well the bank performs in the next few years. Goldman said the compensation reflected Solomon's "decisive leadership in recognizing the need to clarify and simplify the firm's forward strategy." Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

02-16-24 1505ET