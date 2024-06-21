       June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators said four major
banks had shortcomings in their "living wills" - or plans that
outline how they could be safely wound down if they went
bankrupt or came under pressure.
    The four lenders - Citigroup, Bank of America,
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase - all had
problems related to the plan to unwind their derivatives
portfolios, although some of the specific issues varied, the
regulators said.
    Here is a selection of the comments:
                   Shortcoming identified 
       
       
 Bank  
       
       
 Citi  In response to a test by regulators, the
 grou  bank inaccurately calculated the capital
 p     and liquidity it would need for an orderly
      systems lack ability to incorporate updated
       stress scenarios and assumptions.
 Bank  Bank could not use dates outside of the
 of    normal business-as-usual production process
 Amer  for spot derivatives and trading positions
 ica   in estimating resource needs. 
    
 Gold  Plan does not account for the complexity
 man   and the granularity necessary to accurately
 Sach  measure exit timing, costs and the
 s     difficulty of unwinding its derivatives
     
 JPMo  Bank was unable to update certain economic
 rgan  conditions while calculating its capital
 Chas  and liquidity needs tied to unwinding its
 e     derivatives portfolio, in response to a
    
 
 (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, editing by Lananh
Nguyen and Barbara Lewis)