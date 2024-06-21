June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators said four major banks had shortcomings in their "living wills" - or plans that outline how they could be safely wound down if they went bankrupt or came under pressure. The four lenders - Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase - all had problems related to the plan to unwind their derivatives portfolios, although some of the specific issues varied, the regulators said. Here is a selection of the comments: Shortcoming identified Bank Citi In response to a test by regulators, the grou bank inaccurately calculated the capital p and liquidity it would need for an orderly systems lack ability to incorporate updated stress scenarios and assumptions. Bank Bank could not use dates outside of the of normal business-as-usual production process Amer for spot derivatives and trading positions ica in estimating resource needs. Gold Plan does not account for the complexity man and the granularity necessary to accurately Sach measure exit timing, costs and the s difficulty of unwinding its derivatives JPMo Bank was unable to update certain economic rgan conditions while calculating its capital Chas and liquidity needs tied to unwinding its e derivatives portfolio, in response to a (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, editing by Lananh Nguyen and Barbara Lewis)