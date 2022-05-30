Good Flour : Q3 Management Discussion and Analysis 05/30/2022 | 04:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Good Flour Corp. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS This Management Discussion and Analysis (this "MD&A") is dated May 30, 2022 and is intended to assist the reader in understanding the results of operations and financial condition of The Good Flour Corp. (the "Company" or "GFCO"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements which can be obtained from www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise noted, results are reported in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, and are reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). References to USD are references to United States dollars. CAUTION ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When we discuss our strategy, plans, outlook, future financial and operating performance, financing plans, growth in cash flow and other events and developments that have not yet happened, we are making forward-looking statements. All statements in this MD&A that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including the following: our expectations in relation to working capital;

our expectations in relation to our future financial needs;

statements with respect to the Company's future business

objectives, its ability to disrupt the global wheat flour market, product details, plans to expand production;

production capacity and demand for the Company's product;

our estimated expenditures for the fiscal year; and

our expectations with respect to future revenue generation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the following: our dependence on suppliers and customers;

our completion of additional financing to continue operations;

failure to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity;

the ability to source ingredients

risks associated with global supply chain for machinery and equipment,

failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners;

changing consumer taste preferences;

delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals;

the impact of COVID-19 on global economic conditions; 1 our ability to attract qualified operators;

our ability to manage our growth;

geopolitical risks;

exchange rate risks;

regulatory risks;

our future operations;

our dependence on key personnel; dilution to present and prospective shareholders;

losses occur for which the Company does not have third-party insurance coverage increase or the Company's insurance coverages prove to be inadequate;

third-party insurance coverage increase or the Company's insurance coverages prove to be inadequate; the Company may be a party to litigation in the normal course of business or otherwise, which could affect its financial position and liquidity;

the Company's information systems may experience an interruption or breach in security;

security breaches of our technology systems, or those of our clients or other third-party vendors we rely on, could subject us to significant liability;

third-party vendors we rely on, could subject us to significant liability; the Company may be exposed to damage to its business or its reputation by cybersecurity incidents

the lack of a market for our securities; and

our share price. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. 2 1. Description of the Business The Good Flour Corp., (the "Company" or "GFCO") was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Saskatchewan) on September 25, 2009. On September 4, 2014, the Company completed its continuance to British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company's head office, principal address and the registered and records office are located at 5791 Sidley Street, Burnaby, BC V5J 5E6. The Company manufactures and distributes a line of healthy, gluten-free and allergen free food products. On November 8, 2021, the Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") at the open of market under the symbol "GFCO". The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to meet its obligations and continue its operations for the next twelve months. Realization values may be substantially different from carrying values as shown and these financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic related to the virus known as COVID-19. To date there have been significant volatility in the capital market and the movement of people. The principal risks with respect to the food industry are associated with supply chain disruptions and potential reduced demand for food purchased from restaurants. The Company is presently evaluating the future impacts of COVID-19. The impact of these factors on the Company is challenging to estimate; however, the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows in future periods may be materially affected. Please refer to the heading "COVID-19" below for additional information. 3 2. Business Model The Company manufactures and processes a line of gluten-free and allergen free products for individual customers and larger, "food service" customers, which include restaurants. Both individual and food service customers are located across North America, Australia and the United Kingdom. The Company's recipes were initially created in 2012 and have been developed to allow individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. Simply put, "Flour" but good for you. The products which have been developed over the last decade under the branding "Nextjen" include: All-purpose baking flour; Pizza & pasta flour; Tempura batter mix; Fish & chips batter mix; Fried chicken mix; Pancake & waffle mix; Vanilla bean cake mix; and Pizza shells. In the Company's mission to reach an even larger audience, the Company has relaunched these superior mixes under a new brand - The Good Flour Co. 3. COVID-19 The Company is subject to the continuing risk that COVID-19. Although multiple vaccines have been released and are being administered to the public, there have been coincidental mutations to the virus known as COVID-19 and which have been reported to be more virulent. Should vaccines prove less effective against the new virus strains resulting in a resurgence of COVID-19 during the year, it is anticipated that additional governments would again issue public health orders which might include restricting the movement of people and goods. and this in turn may impact our results of operations or financial condition through disruptions to operations including as a result of temporary production suspensions at our production facilities, production ramp-up delays, interruptions in our supply chain and distribution network, or new indoor dining restrictions impacting sales of the Company's products to restaurants. The Company utilizes and updates (as required) its safety protocols to ensure the health and wellness of its employees and contractors, which include the use of personal protective equipment and physical distancing initiatives to reduce risk within our facilities and mitigate the direct impacts of COVID-19.COVID-19 has the potential to affect the Company operations through indirect impacts of the pandemic including delays in the delivery of production equipment. If these developments occur, they may slow the Company's targeted ramp-up of its new Burnaby production facility. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on future periods will depend on future developments, all which are uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the duration or resurgence of the pandemic, government responses and health and safety measures or directives put in place by public health authorities, and sustained pressure on global supply chains causing supply and demand imbalances. 4. Overall Performance Mergers and Acquisitions Share acquisition of the Gourmet Ghetto Food Ltd. On November 4, The Good Flour Milling Corp. (formerly VGAN Brands Inc.) ("GFMC") acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares in the Gourmet Ghetto Food. Ltd. Subsequently Gourmet Ghetto Food Ltd. was amalgamated with GFMC. The purpose of the transaction was to disrupt the global flour market by acquiring a brand that has had success and gained traction in the market. The transaction would bring capital to expand production capacity and new branding elements to reach a wider audience. 4 The fair value of the consideration transferred was $559,997, which consisted of convertible notes with a fair value of $448,286 and a conversion feature worth $111,711. The purchase price was allocated as follows: Total purchase consideration 559,997 Net tangible assets Cash 11,106 Non-cash net working capital (44,617) Office and equipment 50,566 Right of use assets 373,217 Prepaid expenses 13,013 Lease liabilities (374,937) Debt (227,904) (199,556) Identifiable intangible assets Recipes 195,157 Goodwill 564,396 Reverse Acquisition On July 6, 2021, the Company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement ("SEA") with GFMC, (formerly VGAN Brands. Ltd.). The transactions contemplated by the SEA closed on November 5, 2021 and resulted in GFCO acquiring 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the GFMC. The purpose of this transaction was to gain access to the public capital markets. At the time immediately before the share exchange, the Company did not meet the definition of a business under IFRS 3, therefore the share exchange was accounted for under IFRS 2, share based payments. The principal terms of the SEA were as follows: GFCO listed its Class A common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and delisted its Class A common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each holder of the GFMC shares received one GFCO share for each GFMC share held as purchase consideration. The parties acknowledges and agreed that the fair market value of the consideration shares issued to the shareholders in exchange for the purchased shares was equal to $0.20, the fair market value of the purchased shares surrendered in exchange therefor, and such consideration shares represent the sole consideration received by the shareholders in exchange for the purchased shares.

Each holder of GFMCO warrants received one replacement warrant representing the right to acquire one GFCO share on the same terms as the existing GFMC warrants for each GFMCO warrant held. Subsequently, all GFMC warrants were cancelled.

