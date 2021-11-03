GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES TWO NEW LEADERS IN AMERICAS MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced that two legacy Cooper Tire executives have been named to leadership positions in its Americas Manufacturing and Supply Chain organizations.

Scott Cole, formerly vice president, Cooper Global Operationswill assume the role of vice president, Goodyear Americas Manufacturing, leading the company's integrated Americas factory footprint. During his tenure at Cooper Tire, Cole held a number of key roles, including plant manager of the company's Texarkana facility and vice president of global operations. He previously held roles at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Mike Calabro, formerly executive director, Cooper North America Supply Chain will assume the role of vice president, Goodyear Americas Supply Chain. Before joining Cooper Tire, Calabro held several supply chain, manufacturing, operations and sales roles at the Whirlpool Corporation and Mueller Industries.

These appointments come as Steve Pauly, vice president of Goodyear Americas Operations and Bill Gaudet, vice president of Goodyear Americas Supply Chain announced their plans to retire in 2022.

"I can't fully express the impact Steve and Bill have had on our business during their more than 40-year careers with Goodyear, and we all wish them both the very best in this next chapter," said Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas. "At the same time, we have great confidence in Scott and Mike who have been successfully leading Cooper Tire through the extraordinary challenges of managing supply and demand in a volatile and constrained environment."

Cole and Calabro will closely collaborate with their predecessors throughout the extended transition period to define 2022 plans and develop an integrated structure for Goodyear's combined manufacturing and supply chain organization.

Goodyear recently acquired Cooper Tire, a move that united two leading tire companies to create a stronger U.S-based leader in the global tire industry.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.