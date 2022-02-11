Log in
    GT   US3825501014

THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(GT)
  Report
GOODYEAR TO PARTICIPATE IN VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT HOSTED BY DEUTSCHE BANK

02/11/2022 | 05:51pm EST
AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) said today it will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Deutsche Bank on Feb. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST.

Emmanuel Rosner will host Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a post-earnings virtual fireside chat. A live Zoom video webinar of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-hosted-by-deutsche-bank-301481052.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2022
