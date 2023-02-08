Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Letter

Fellow Shareholders: Our business made significant progress in a very challenging operating environment during 2022. Backed by a slate of innovative new products, our advantaged supply chain, and our combination with Cooper Tire, we grew share and strengthened our brand position globally. At the same time, we captured the value of our brand in the face of inflationary conditions not seen in more than four decades, achieving a record level of price/mix. We also continued to demonstrate why we are a leader at the forefront of new mobility, where we are shaping the intelligent tire and achieving an exceptional win rate with new electric vehicle fitments. Above all, I am most proud of the resilience and determination that our teams demonstrated to achieve these results throughout 2022. It's these traits that define Goodyear and ones that will continue to elevate us, especially through times of adversity. It's these same traits that enabled our above-industry performance amidst softer conditions in the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter, our volume outperformed the industry in both replacement and OE. Performance in replacement was driven by share gains in the Americas consumer business, while global OE volumes grew above industry levels, thanks to the ramp-up of new fitments. Our replacement volume was helped by a U.S. consumer who remained resilient through the fourth quarter. Our net sales in the quarter grew 6% compared with last year (13% excluding foreign currency), primarily due to pricing actions that drove revenue per tire 17% higher (excluding foreign currency) than fourth

quarter 2021 levels. Importantly, our regions delivered the pricing they had set out to achieve at the beginning of the quarter and our value proposition remains intact. While the strong revenue per tire and market share gains that carried us through most of 2022 continued during the fourth quarter, they were not enough to offset weaker industry conditions and a quarterly high point of inflationary cost increases. As a result, operating results moderated, especially in our EMEA region, where these conditions were felt most acutely. While we anticipated weaker industry conditions in Europe, the magnitude of the volume softness was greater than expected. Weaker industry volume in the quarter magnified already challenging conditions given the Ukraine conflict and elevated inflation. We are taking actions throughout our global operations to match the realities of the business environment while also preparing for the future. These ongoing actions in Europe include manufacturing plant optimization efforts and identifying opportunities to reduce structural cost. Consistent with the past, the strong execution by our teams will set us up for success going forward. While industry volume and the height of inflationary cost conditions combined to create a very challenging setup in the fourth quarter, I am encouraged by recent developments as we look ahead. In particular, raw material and other input costs have moderated recently, which should provide some relief as the year progresses if current trends continue.