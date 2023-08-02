The 125th anniversary of Goodyear's founding in August offers an incredible opportunity to reflect on our rich legacy of trusted products and services, dedicated associates, loyal customers and industry-leading innovations. It is also an opportunity to reflect on how we are paving the way as an industry leader for the next 125 years. In the near-term, our focus is on driving strong operating results as we move through the second half of the year. While industry volumes in the second quarter were significantly more challenging than expected, we continue to expect to achieve second half segment operating margin that should bring us much closer to our near-term target of 8%. Our second quarter results were marked by weak demand in Americas and EMEA, given consumer replacement channel destocking. As context, our second quarter volume was well below normalized levels, with unit volume 16% below 2019. Additionally, the U.S. and European commercial replacement industry weakened considerably in the quarter as freight ton miles and utilization drove channel destocking, resulting in lower overall mix in our business. There continues to be signs our second half results will be much stronger. This is consistent with an environment where moderating inflation and falling raw material costs can drive meaningful margin expansion. Another

positive sign is that June was the first month this year where the U.S. consumer replacement industry saw growth. Importantly, industry pricing has remained solid. Demand for travel in the U.S. continued to grow with miles driven up more than 2% year-to-date. Inventory of Goodyear- branded consumer products across the channels declined 14% since the end of 2022, supporting a view for U.S. consumer tire sell-in growth during the second half of the year. In addition to these positive industry trends, we are also undertaking a review of our cost structure to fundamentally streamline our business and improve our competitive position. Through this board-led review (and with the help of a leading consultant), we expect to drive both substantial efficiency and growth. The savings we have identified and will continue to identify are specific, significant and actionable. We will have more to say when we provide the results of that review in the coming months. As you know, cost savings actions are already underway. To help improve our margins in EMEA over the long-term, we are moving with urgency on our previously announced footprint and SAG cost structure review in Europe. While work is ongoing, we announced a plan during the quarter to reduce production capacity at our Fulda, Germany facility in support of our goal to reduce consumer tire conversion cost in the region.