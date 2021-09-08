Log in
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : To Present At Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

09/08/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today said it will webcast its presentation during the Morgan Stanley Laguna Investor Conference on Sept. 15, 2021.

Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at 9 a.m. EDT on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-present-at-morgan-stanley-virtual-investor-conference-301371812.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2021
