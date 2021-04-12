Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Holds Virtual Annual Meeting, Elects Directors

AKRON, Ohio, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced the election of 13 members to the Board of Directors for new one-year terms at the company's virtual annual shareholder meeting today.

In addition, shareholders voted in favor of an advisory resolution approving the compensation of its named executive officers and voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021. A shareholder proposal was not approved.

