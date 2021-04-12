Log in
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(GT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Holds Virtual Annual Meeting, Elects Directors

04/12/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
AKRON, Ohio, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced the election of 13 members to the Board of Directors for new one-year terms at the company's virtual annual shareholder meeting today.

In addition, shareholders voted in favor of an advisory resolution approving the compensation of its named executive officers and voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021. A shareholder proposal was not approved.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. GT-FN

 


 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-holds-virtual-annual-meeting-elects-directors-301267092.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2021
