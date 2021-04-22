Log in
    GT

THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(GT)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/22/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
AKRON, Ohio, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 30, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m. EDT.

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-3361 or (785) 424-1062 before 8:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 839-6964 or (402) 220-6060. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs approximately 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301275463.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2021
