Goodyear Tire & Rubber : to Present at Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Conference

AKRON, Ohio, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today said it will webcast its presentation during the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 16, 2021.

Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at 11:50 a.m. EDT on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 23 countries around the world. The company strives to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

