  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GT   US3825501014

THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(GT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
14.36 USD   +1.63%
Goodyear's India unit posts near two-fold jump in Q4 profit on easing costs

05/29/2023 | 06:21am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Tyre manufacturer Goodyear India Ltd on Monday reported a near two-fold rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower raw material costs and growing demand for automobiles in the country.

The company's standalone profit rose to 336.1 million rupees ($4.1 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 173.9 million rupees a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 9.1% to 6.53 billion rupees, while cost of materials consumed fell 5.4%, the Indian unit of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co said.

Indian automakers recorded higher sales in the March quarter as consumers snapped up vehicles ahead of price increases due to implementation of tighter fuel emission norms, which also boosted demand for tyre makers.

Additionally, rubber prices have softened 3% from the December quarter, and the easing prices were reflected in the company's bottom line.

Goodyear's parent company, however, posted a loss of $101 million during the quarter, with revenue up by a marginal 0.7%.

"The growth is driven by better demand in OE segment. Decrease in raw material costs, coupled with cost efficiencies, drove higher profitability in the quarter," said Sandeep Mahajan, chairman and managing director of Goodyear India.

The company's total expenses grew 5.4% to 6.10 billion rupees.

Goodyear's results were largely in line with larger peers JK Tyre, Apollo Tyres Ltd and MRF Ltd whose profits rose between two- and four-fold in the quarter.

Additionally, the company recommended a final dividend of 26.5 rupees per share for the financial year ended March 31.

Shares of the company rose 1.82% at 1,280 rupees after the results.

($1 = 82.6149 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO TYRES LIMITED -0.05% 392.3 Delayed Quote.21.03%
GOODYEAR INDIA LIMITED 0.85% 1256.05 End-of-day quote.13.32%
MRF LIMITED -0.10% 97782.2 Delayed Quote.10.56%
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 1.63% 14.36 Delayed Quote.41.48%
TOPIX INDEX 0.69% 2160.65 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 397 M - -
Net income 2023 298 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 070 M 4 070 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,36 $
Average target price 15,17 $
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Kramer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina L. Zamarro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherry L. Neubert Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher P. Helsel Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Global Operations
Dominique Golsong VP-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY41.48%4 070
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION21.87%27 826
MICHELIN (CGDE)5.98%21 050
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.2.69%4 264
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.46.74%3 451
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.78%2 411
