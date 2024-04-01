AKRON, Ohio, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move that redefines the boundaries of aerial transportation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the launch of an exclusive line of tires designed specifically and only for blimps – the Goodyear SkyGrip™. This revolutionary line of tires includes all-season, winter, all-terrain and high-performance tires, ensuring that every blimp can experience unparalleled performance in the skies.

Goodyear is taking innovation to new heights with its new line of SkyGrip tires for blimps.

"Goodyear has always been at the forefront of tire innovation, and with the SkyGrip™ series, we're making a giant leap – into the air," said Michael Dougherty, Chief Pilot, Airship Operations at Goodyear. "Our tires are meticulously engineered to fit blimps and only blimps. Whether you're navigating through a blustery winter gust or cruising in the calm summer breeze, SkyGrip™ will keep your airship moving."

Goodyear projects the addressable market of tires to be 15 by the year 2050 and plans to capture 100% share immediately.

The SkyGrip™ series boasts a unique cloud tread pattern, allowing for smooth navigation through the most turbulent of skies. With the introduction of these tires, Goodyear is adamant that they are exclusively for blimps – no other aerial or ground vehicle can harness the power of the SkyGrip™.

"We're not just reaching for the stars; we're providing the means to roll on them," continued Dougherty. "In my 20 years as a pilot, I've never seen anything like this tire!"

Goodyear invites the world to look up and witness the future of blimp travel, because when it comes to innovation, the sky's the limit.

Click here to learn more than you ever thought you'd need to know about blimp tires.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

