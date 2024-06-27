At Goodyear, sustainability is defined as responsibly balancing environmental, societal and financial demands without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. Goodyear is committed to ethical and sustainable practices designed to protect its people and the planet, and the company is dedicated to providing a safe, inclusive and healthy workplace.

Goodyear Better Future, the company's corporate responsibility framework, outlines its high-priority environmental, social and governance sustainability topics. These topics are woven into how the company works with its stakeholders to drive innovation and operational excellence, create value and build a better future.

reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46% by 2030 and certain Scope 3 emissions by 28%, over the same time frame, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and its Net-Zero Standard.

all serious injuries to become known as having the safest operations in the world.**

*Goodyear defines a sustainable material as a bio-based (defined as material of biological origin (Source: ISO 14021)); renewable; or recycled (defined as material that has been reprocessed from recovered [reclaimed] material (Source: ISO 14021)) material; or one produced using or contributing to other practices designed to promote resource conservation and/or emissions reductions, including ISCC PLUS mass-balance (defined as a certification verifying our capability to track the amount and sustainability characteristics of circular and/or bio-based material in the value chain and attribute it based on verifiable bookkeeping (Source: www.iscc-system.org/certification/chain-of-custody/mass-balance/)) material.

**In 2023, Goodyear updated this goal to better reflect our commitment to safety. Each year, as opposed to a set target date, Goodyear will work to eliminate serious injuries from our operations. For the 2023 reporting year, Goodyear saw an improvement in TIR and SIR and will continue to develop and implement programs to help us have the safest operations in the world.