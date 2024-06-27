C O R P O R AT E R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y R E P O R T
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
At Goodyear, sustainability is defined as responsibly balancing environmental, societal and financial demands without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. Goodyear is committed to ethical and sustainable practices designed to protect its people and the planet, and the company is dedicated to providing a safe, inclusive and healthy workplace.
Goodyear Better Future
Goodyear Better Future, the company's corporate responsibility framework, outlines its high-priority environmental, social and governance sustainability topics. These topics are woven into how the company works with its stakeholders to drive innovation and operational excellence, create value and build a better future.
In 2023, Goodyear continued to make progress towards achieving its corporate responsibility ambitions.
by 2025
reduce rolling resistance by
40% and tire weight by 9% for the company's global consumer tire portfolio from a 2005 baseline.
2023 RESULTS:
- 35.5% reduction in rolling resistance
- 9.9% reduction in tire weight
by 2030
reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46% by 2030 and certain Scope 3 emissions by 28%, over the same time frame, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and its Net-Zero Standard.
2023 RESULTS:
- 21.9% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions vs. 2019 baseline
- Scope 3 emissions to be reported on in 2024 CDP response
by 2027
reinvent tires and service, delivering data- and sensor-enabled intelligence in all new products.
2023 RESULT:
Began strategic engagements with
OEMs and autonomous vehicle companies to implement tire intelligence on customer platforms
by 2040
transform the company's manufacturing operations and processes to all renewable energy to significantly reduce Goodyear's carbon footprint.
2023 RESULT:
37% renewable electricity across all facilities globally
by 2030
win in responsible innovation by introducing the industry's first 100% sustainable-material and maintenance- free tire.
2023 RESULTS:
- Developed a 90% sustainable-material* demonstration tire, unveiled in January 2023
- Launched the EcoReady product-made with 70% sustainable materials-in the United States in December 2023
by 2040
achieve the goal of fully replacing petroleum-derived oils in the company's products.
2023 RESULT:
Maintained year over year; continuing to implement strategies and investigate materials to meet this goal
by 2050
reach net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions, aligned with SBTi and its Net-Zero Standard.
2023 RESULTS:
- 21.9% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions vs. 2019 baseline
- Scope 3 emissions to be reported on in 2024 CDP response
EVERY YEAR
increase global associate involvement in our Global Week of Volunteering.
2023 RESULT:
A 20% year-over-year increase in associate participation. Global Week of Volunteering activities took place at 35 Goodyear locations, up from 31 in 2022.
ELIMINATE
all serious injuries to become known as having the safest operations in the world.**
2023 RESULTS:
- Total Incident Rate (TIR) of 1.87
- Serious Injury Rate (SIR) of 0.03
*Goodyear defines a sustainable material as a bio-based (defined as material of biological origin (Source: ISO 14021)); renewable; or recycled (defined as material that has been reprocessed from recovered [reclaimed] material (Source: ISO 14021)) material; or one produced using or contributing to other practices designed to promote resource conservation and/or emissions reductions, including ISCC PLUS mass-balance (defined as a certification verifying our capability to track the amount and sustainability characteristics of circular and/or bio-based material in the value chain and attribute it based on verifiable bookkeeping (Source: www.iscc-system.org/certification/chain-of-custody/mass-balance/)) material.
**In 2023, Goodyear updated this goal to better reflect our commitment to safety. Each year, as opposed to a set target date, Goodyear will work to eliminate serious injuries from our operations. For the 2023 reporting year, Goodyear saw an improvement in TIR and SIR and will continue to develop and implement programs to help us have the safest operations in the world.
Visit our full Corporate Responsibility Report online at goodyear.com/responsibility
