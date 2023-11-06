INVESTOR LETTER Q3 2023
Nov. 6, 2023
As part of Goodyear's 125th anniversary celebration, Goodyear helped revitalize the iconic Goodyear sign that shines over the company's former headquarters. The historic Goodyear sign has served as both a Goodyear and Akron icon and represents Goodyear's continued commitment to the Akron community.
See "Important Disclosures - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reference Tables" for further explanation and reconciliation tables for Total Segment Operating Income and Margin; Free Cash Flow; Adjusted Net Income (Loss); and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2023 and 2022 periods.
LETTER TO INVESTORS
Fellow Shareholders:
Strong execution amid improving industry conditions enabled us to deliver solid operating results during the third quarter. At the same time, we continue to lay the foundation for long-term value creation, led by the work of our board's Strategic and Operational Review Committee. We look forward to updating you on the committee's recommendations in a separate call on November 15.
In our August investor letter, we indicated that second half 2023 segment operating margin would get much closer to our near-term target of 8% and our third quarter results reflect this trend. Encouragingly, two out of three of our regions - Americas and Asia Pacific - delivered SOI margins above 8% during the quarter. Third quarter segment operating income margin was 6.5% and we continue to anticipate further gains during the fourth quarter.
This was the first quarter in two years where the benefits of price/mix vs. raw materials exceeded inflation, including price remaining a benefit in the quarter. And, importantly, we were able to expand margins in the context of a global tire industry that remains below 2019 levels: consumer replacement industry volumes remained 5% below 2019 on a year-to-date basis while OE remained about 2% lower.
That said, there were signs of improving volume conditions in several of our markets, including the U.S., where industry volume grew 10% over last year, indicating an end to channel destocking that began in late 2022. Demand for travel in the U.S., meanwhile, remained strong, with vehicle miles traveled more than 2% above last year's level. During the quarter, we continued our strategy to focus on the most profitable segments where we can capture the value of our products, brands and technology in the market.
Our Asia Pacific segment continued to generate momentum, benefitting from a focus on growing in premium segments of the markets - including EVs, SUVs and luxury vehicles. The region recorded the highest quarterly segment operating income in several years and is positioned to return to 2019 earnings levels this year.
The consumer replacement market in Europe, on the other hand, has remained weak, reflecting above-average channel inventory levels driven by softer sell-out trends and an influx of low-cost imports. While our volume performance was solid among Tier 1 competitors, earnings remain below historical levels and are not reflective of what the business can deliver. Current conditions have caused us to lean further into
our overall cost structure to improve our competitiveness going forward.
As we do so, we also continue to strengthen our premium tire lineup in targeted market segments, evident in a host of new product launches during the quarter. We continue to be recognized for our product lineup and leading technology. During the quarter, AutoBild - an influential auto publication - designated us as Manufacturer of the Year
for outstanding performance in the winter tire category. This recognition follows our award earlier this year as Manufacturer of the Year for summer tires.
Our products have never been stronger and our positioning in the marketplace has never been better. While we expect margin growth again in the fourth quarter, we see significant room for improvement in SOI margin as we move ahead. I look forward to sharing more about our plans next week.
I am proud of everything our team is doing to execute and position us to win. I am excited about Goodyear's future and our ability to capture value today while positioning for further success in the future.
Rich Kramer
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Board-Led Strategic and Operational Review Update
Following an earlier announcement regarding the formation of a board-level Strategic and Operational Review Committee, we will host a public call on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The purpose of the call is to update investors and other interested parties of the committee's recommendations. Additional information about the call can be found on our website.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Tire Volumes
Tire unit volume in the quarter totaled 45.3 million units, down 2.8% from prior year.
Global replacement volume was lower by 5.3%, driven by Americas and EMEA. The Americas decline reflects the impact of increased low-cost imports in Latin America, the residual effects of the tornado on our facility in Tupelo, MS and continued weakness in the commercial truck industry. These headwinds were partly offset by strong growth in premium segments of the U.S. market. The European result reflects continued channel destocking during the quarter.
Global OE volume increased 5.7%, driven by share gains in Asia Pacific.
TIRE UNITS
46.7
45.3
(1.4)m
YoY
-2.8%
2022
2023
(2.0)m
REPLACEMENT
OE
0.6m
UNITS
-5.3% YoY
UNITS
+5.7% YoY
Income Statement
Third quarter sales decreased 3.2% compared to prior year driven by the impact of commercial truck industry weakness and lower other-tire related sales (mostly the effect of lower third-party chemical sales). The currency impact increased sales by less than 1%. Revenue per tire increased 2%, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.
Third quarter 2023 net loss was $89 million ($0.31 per share loss) compared to net income of $44 million ($0.16 per share) a year ago. The decrease in net income was primarily due to higher rationalization costs of $153 million, driven by a rationalization and workforce reorganization plan in Europe to improve our cost structure and a plan to change our operating model in Australia and New Zealand to a third-party distribution and retail sales approach.
After adjusting for significant items, our third quarter net income was $104 million, compared to $116 million in the prior year's quarter.
Adjusted earnings per share on a diluted basis were $0.36 compared to $0.40 a year ago.
NET SALES
($169)m
$5,311
$5,142
YoY
-3.2%
2022
2023
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$44
($133)m YoY
2022
2023
($89)
RETURN ON NET SALES
0.8%
-1.7%
EPS
$0.16
($0.31)
ADJUSTED EPS
$0.40
$ 0.36
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
$373
($37)m
YoY
$336
-9.9%
2022
2023
SOI MARGIN
7.0%
6.5%
Terms: Units & $ in millions except per share amounts
All per share amounts are diluted
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Segment Operating Income Drivers
Reported third quarter segment operating income was $336 million, down $37 million compared to prior year. Excluding the impact of the fire at our Debica, Poland facility and the storm at our Tupelo, MS facility, third quarter segment operating income was $347 million.
The impact of lower volume was ($87) million, including ($26) million from lower sales volume and ($61) million from lower production during the second quarter to align with industry demand (down
3.9 million units compared to the second quarter of the prior year).
Results included benefits of improved price/mix of $22 million and lower raw material costs of $140 million. Positive price/mix reflected the benefit of price increases over the last 12 months in EMEA and Asia Pacific, partially offset by the negative mix impact related to lower commercial truck volume in Americas.
Calculated inflation of ($84) million reflected a global inflation rate of approximately 4%, which was partly offset by $17 million of cost savings.
"Other" changes in segment operating income of ($43) million were driven by a ($23) million net impact from other tire-related businesses - mainly lower earnings in our chemicals business driven by lower feedstock pricing. "Other" also includes ($11) million in impacts from discrete events, including ($6) million from the fire that impacted our Debica, Poland facility and ($5) million from the storm that impacted our Tupelo, MS facility.
Segment Operating Income
Third Quarter 2023 versus 2022
Includes
impact of
$140
($84)
Debica fire &
Tupelo storm
($26)
$17
($2)
($43)
$373
($61)
Currency
$336
Calculated
Cost
Q3
$22
Inflation
Savings
Other1(c)
Q3
Volume
2022
(CPI)1(b)
2023
SOI
Raw
Unabsorbed
Price/Mix
SOI
Materials1(a)
Fixed Cost
($87)
$162
($67)
Total Volume Impact
Net P/M vs Raws
Net Cost Savings
Terms: $ in millions
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
At the end of the third quarter, total debt was $8.7 billion compared to $8.6 billion at the same time last year. Net debt was $7.7 billion, compared to $7.4 billion at the end of the third quarter 2022.
Cash flows from operating activities for the third quarter were a source of $230 million compared with a use of $94 million in the prior year driven by improvements in working capital.
TOTAL DEBT
$8,646
$8,666
+$20m YoY
$7,664
$7,403
NET DEBT
+$261m YoY
2022
2023
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30
Terms: $ in millions
Debt Maturity Schedule Third Quarter 2023
$1,9602(a)
$582(b)
$3182(c)
$801
$1,690
$1,089
$1,104
$850
$1,600
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
≥2030
Funded Debt
Undrawn Credit Lines
Terms: US$ millions
SBU RESULTS - AMERICAS
Third Quarter Summary
Americas third quarter segment operating margin of 8.3% represents a meaningful inflection from first half operating margin of approximately 3%.
Overall volume in Americas was down 4.9%, driven by the impact of increased low-cost imports in Latin America, the continuing effects of the storm on our facility in Tupelo, MS (0.4 million units) and commercial truck industry conditions.
Before the effects of the storm, our consumer replacement volumes in the U.S. were up 3%, signaling a reversal of recent industry destocking trends. This result was below the industry, reflecting a strategy focused on high-value segments of the market. While the Americas consumer replacement industry forecast for the fourth quarter has been lowered based on stronger than expected U.S. growth in the third quarter, we expect our fourth quarter volume to be the highest of any quarter this year.
Our commercial truck replacement volumes declined 10% on continued industry destocking - better than the industry, which declined 16%. We expect destocking to be largely complete in the fourth quarter.
Net Sales
Net sales in Americas of $3.1 billion decreased by $184 million, or 5.6%, compared with the third quarter of 2022.
Commercial weakness impacted sales by ($93) million, or 2.8%, while lower sales in our other-tire related businesses - mainly third-party chemical sales - impacted sales by ($67) million, or 2%.
NET SALES
($184)m
$3,304
$3,120
YoY
-5.6%
2022
2023
Segment Operating Income
Segment operating income in Americas was $258 million compared with $306 million a year ago - a decrease of $48 million.
This result reflects the impact of lower volume, including ($21) million of lower sales volume and ($37) million of unabsorbed overhead from lower production in the second quarter.
Net price/mix versus raw materials was $51 million. Raw material cost decreases of $95 million more than offset price/mix of ($44) million. Lower price/mix reflects weaker commercial business results, driven by the mix effect of lower volume in a continued weak industry environment. Consumer replacement pricing remained stable in the quarter.
Net cost savings were ($19) million, driven by the continuing effects of inflation on our business. Segment operating income was also negatively impacted by other tire-related businesses of ($17) million, including lower earnings in our chemicals business driven by lower feedstock pricing.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
($48)m YoY
$306
$258
-15.7%
2022
2023
SOI MARGIN
9.3 %
8.3 %
Terms: $ in millions
SBU RESULTS - AMERICAS
Tire Volumes
Overall volume in Americas was down 1.2 million units, or 4.9% below third quarter 2022 levels. Replacement volume was 5.0% lower
(1.1 million units), while OE volume was 4.3% lower (0.1 million units).
•
The decrease in replacement volume reflects declines in Latin
TIRE UNITS
(1.2)m
24.1 22.9
America and the continuing effects of the storm on our facility
in Tupelo, partly offset by strong growth in premium segments
of the U.S. market. The decrease also reflects weak commercial
truck industry conditions.
•
Year-to-date consumer replacement share in the U.S.
was flat with last year, before the effects of the storm.
•
The OE result primarily reflects weaker commercial truck build
rates (0.1 million units) given softer trucking industry conditions.
-4.9%YoY 2022 2023
(1.1)m
REPLACEMENT
(0.1)m
OE
UNITS
-5.0% YoY
UNITS
-4.3% YoY
Terms: Units in millions
Sell-Out Activity
U.S. industry retail sales to end consumers (i.e., "sell out") were up slightly compared to prior year. Goodyear-brandedsell-out volumes outperformed in the premium segment.
At the end of the third quarter, Goodyear's U.S. consumer replacement channel inventories were about 10% below 2022 year-end levels.
SBU RESULTS - EMEA
Third Quarter Summary
EMEA's earnings remained below historical levels due to continued industry volume weakness and elevated inflation. At the same time, results also reflect strong price/ mix performance and the benefit of lower raw material costs - which helped drive a sequential improvement in earnings. While consumer replacement industry volumes remained soft on continued destocking (down approximately 5% in the quarter), our market share remained flat versus prior year, including strong Tier 1 performance. Our commercial truck volumes declined 11%, also reflecting weak industry conditions and increased competition from low-cost imports.
Net Sales
Net sales in EMEA of $1.4 billion increased $16 million, or 1.2%, compared with the third quarter of 2022.
The increase in sales was driven by an increase in revenue per tire of 10%, before the effect of foreign currency, and positive foreign currency translation, partly offset by lower unit volumes of 4.9%.
NET SALES
+ $ 16m YoY
$1,358
$1,374
+1.2%
2022
2023
Segment Operating Income
Segment operating income in EMEA was $22 million compared with $30 million a year ago - a decrease of $8 million.
This result reflects the impact of lower volume, including ($12) million of lower sales and ($23) million of unabsorbed overhead from lower production in the second quarter.
The benefit of price/mix in the quarter was $59 million, driven by previously announced price increases in the region. Lower raw material costs impacted the quarter favorably by $34 million. These benefits more than offset ($45) million of higher costs.
Additionally, industry weakness in other tire-related businesses of ($7) million and ($6) million resulting from a fire in our factory in Debica, Poland impacted our results.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
( 8)m YoY
$
$30
$22
-26.7%
2022
2023
SOI MARGIN
2.2%
1.6%
Terms: $ in millions
SBU RESULTS - EMEA
Tire Volumes
Overall volume in EMEA was down 0.8 million units, or 4.9% below third quarter 2022 levels. Replacement volume was 6.8% lower (0.8 million units), while OE volume was approximately flat.
- The decline in replacement volume (for both Goodyear and the industry) during the third quarter reflects continued channel destocking.
- OE volume reflects growth in consumer offset by declines in commercial.
TIRE UNITS
(0.8)m
13.3
12.5
YoY
-4.9%
2022
2023
(0.8)m
REPLACEMENT
˜0.0m
OE
UNITS
-6.8% YoY
UNITS
+1.7% YoY
Terms: Units in millions
Sell-Out Activity
Industry retail sales to end consumers (i.e., "sell out") were approximately flat during the quarter. Goodyear-brandedsell-out volumes outperformed in the premium segment.
At the end of the third quarter, Goodyear's European consumer replacement channel inventories were down 7% compared with a year ago, continuing the trend of industry destocking we've seen throughout the year. We expect continued destocking in the fourth quarter.
Update On Debica, Poland Operations
We previously shared that a fire at our Debica, Poland manufacturing facility on August 20, 2023 significantly damaged a portion of the curing area and caused a temporary shutdown. Tire production is currently at approximately 70% of capacity.
We estimate the negative earnings impact related to the fire during the quarter was $14 million, consisting of $8 million in corporate expense for an insurance deductible and $6 million in EMEA's segment operating income.
We expect an approximately $15 million negative impact to segment operating income in the fourth quarter and approximately $5 million of additional corporate expense.
We expect a full ramp-up by the fourth quarter of 2024 given the lead time to replace the damaged equipment. We will provide an estimated impact to 2024 after we
have confirmed the restoration schedule.
We expect that a significant portion of the total business interruption impacts will ultimately be reimbursed by our insurance after the claim is complete.
Update on European
Cost Structure Review
In addition to manufacturing footprint actions shared in the second quarter, we announced a plan during the third quarter to streamline our operating structure in EMEA, improve our competitive position and drive growth.
The most recently announced plan includes streamlining the EMEA segment around two product business units, simplifying customer-facing teams, centralizing corporate functions, better utilizing our shared services organization and consolidating R&D across EMEA.
The actions, which remain subject to required consultation with relevant stakeholders, are expected to result in
$30 million to $35 million of year-over-year savings in 2024 and approximately $100 million of run-rate savings by 2025 (from a 2022 baseline).
