LETTER TO INVESTORS

Fellow Shareholders:

Strong execution amid improving industry conditions enabled us to deliver solid operating results during the third quarter. At the same time, we continue to lay the foundation for long-term value creation, led by the work of our board's Strategic and Operational Review Committee. We look forward to updating you on the committee's recommendations in a separate call on November 15.

In our August investor letter, we indicated that second half 2023 segment operating margin would get much closer to our near-term target of 8% and our third quarter results reflect this trend. Encouragingly, two out of three of our regions - Americas and Asia Pacific - delivered SOI margins above 8% during the quarter. Third quarter segment operating income margin was 6.5% and we continue to anticipate further gains during the fourth quarter.

This was the first quarter in two years where the benefits of price/mix vs. raw materials exceeded inflation, including price remaining a benefit in the quarter. And, importantly, we were able to expand margins in the context of a global tire industry that remains below 2019 levels: consumer replacement industry volumes remained 5% below 2019 on a year-to-date basis while OE remained about 2% lower.

That said, there were signs of improving volume conditions in several of our markets, including the U.S., where industry volume grew 10% over last year, indicating an end to channel destocking that began in late 2022. Demand for travel in the U.S., meanwhile, remained strong, with vehicle miles traveled more than 2% above last year's level. During the quarter, we continued our strategy to focus on the most profitable segments where we can capture the value of our products, brands and technology in the market.

Our Asia Pacific segment continued to generate momentum, benefitting from a focus on growing in premium segments of the markets - including EVs, SUVs and luxury vehicles. The region recorded the highest quarterly segment operating income in several years and is positioned to return to 2019 earnings levels this year.