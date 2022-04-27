GORMAN RUPP : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K

GORMAN-RUPP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Mansfield, Ohio - April 27, 2022 - The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

• First quarter earnings per share were $0.29 compared to $0.28 per share for the first quarter of 2021

- Results included an unfavorable LIFO impact of $0.05 and $0.02 per share in 2022 and 2021, respectively

• Net sales of $102.2 million increased 14.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021

• Incoming orders of $112.0 million increased 9.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021

• Backlog of $195.5 million increased 55.7% compared to the same period in 2021

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $102.2 million compared to net sales of $89.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 14.8% or $13.2 million. Domestic sales of $72.4 million increased 15.6% and international sales of $29.8 million increased 12.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Sales have increased across nearly all of our markets and incoming orders for the quarter increased 9.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021 to $112.0 million.

Sales in our water markets increased 11.5% or $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Sales increased $5.9 million in the fire protection market, $2.3 million in the construction market, and $1.6 million in the repair market. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $2.2 million in the municipal market and $0.1 million in the agriculture market. Incoming orders and backlog for the municipal and agriculture markets were up compared to the prior year period.

Sales in our non-water markets increased 23.3% or $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Sales increased $3.7 million in the industrial market, $1.7 million in the OEM market, and $0.3 million in the petroleum market.

Gross profit was $25.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, resulting in gross margin of 25.0%, compared to gross profit of $23.0 million and gross margin of 25.9% for the same period in 2021. The 90 basis point decrease in gross margin was driven by a 200 basis point increase in cost of material, which included an unfavorable LIFO impact of 100 basis points, partially offset by a 110 basis point improvement from labor and overhead leverage due to increased sales volume.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $16.0 million and 15.7% of net sales for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $14.1 million and 15.8% of net sales for the same period in 2021. SG&A expenses increased 14.0% or $1.9 million as a result of increased payroll and payroll related costs and increased travel expenses. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales improved 10 basis points primarily as a result of leverage on fixed costs from increased sales volume.

Operating income was $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, resulting in an operating margin of 9.3%, compared to operating income of $9.0 million and operating margin of 10.1% for the same period in 2021. Operating margin decreased 80 basis points primarily as a result of the increased cost of material due to unfavorable LIFO adjustments partially offset by improved leverage on fixed costs from increased sales volume.

Net income was $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, and earnings per share were $0.29 and $0.28 for the respective periods. Earnings per share included an unfavorable LIFO impact of $0.05 and $0.02 per share for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The Company's backlog of orders was $195.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $125.5 million at March 31, 2021 and $186.0 million at December 31, 2021. Incoming orders increased 9.6% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Incoming orders were up across most markets the Company serves.