Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Gorman-Rupp Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRC   US3830821043

THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY

(GRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gorman Rupp : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

07/23/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gorman-Rupp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 23, 2021--The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Second quarter earnings per share were $0.27 compared to $0.22 per share for the second quarter of 2020
    • Second quarter results included a non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.05 per share in 2021 and $0.06 per share in 2020
  • Net sales increased 8.4% or $7.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased 4.5% compared to the first quarter of 2021
  • Incoming orders increased 46.6% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased 18.2% compared to the first quarter of 2021
  • Backlog improved to $153.0 million at June 30, 2021, increasing $27.5 million during the second quarter

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $93.0 million compared to net sales of $85.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.4% or $7.2 million. Domestic sales increased 8.1% or $4.8 million and international sales increased 9.1% or $2.4 million compared to the same period in 2020. As the global economy has started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, sales and incoming orders have increased across nearly all of our markets.

Sales in our water markets increased 4.5% or $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Sales increased $3.1 million in the repair market, $1.6 million in the construction market, $0.9 million in the fire protection market, and $0.5 million in the agriculture market. Partially offsetting these increases was a sales decrease of $3.3 million in the municipal market primarily due to timing of shipments.

Sales in our non-water markets increased 18.1% or $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Sales increased $2.1 million in the petroleum market, $2.0 million in the OEM market, and $0.3 million in the industrial market.

Gross profit was $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, resulting in gross margin of 26.5%, compared to gross profit of $21.8 million and gross margin of 25.5% for the same period in 2020. Gross margin improved 100 basis points due to improved leverage on fixed labor and overhead resulting from increased sales volume.

Selling, general and administrative ('SG&A') expenses were $14.1 million and 15.1% of net sales for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $12.9 million and 15.0% of net sales for the same period in 2020. SG&A expenses increased 9.4% or $1.2 million and increased 10 basis points as a percentage of sales. The increase in SG&A expenses is the result of compensation, travel and other expense items returning closer to pre-pandemic levels as operational activities begin to return to normal.

Operating income was $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, resulting in an operating margin of 11.4%, compared to operating income of $9.0 million and operating margin of 10.5% for the same period in 2020. Operating margin improved 90 basis points primarily as a result of improved leverage on fixed labor and overhead resulting from increased sales volume.

Other income (expense), net was $1.7 million of expense for the second quarter of 2021 compared to expense of $1.9 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease to expense was due primarily to a decrease in non-cash pension settlement charges from $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, and earnings per share were $0.27 and $0.22 for the respective periods. Earnings per share for the second quarter included a non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.05 per share in 2021 and $0.06 per share in 2020.

Year to date 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the first six months of 2021 were $182.0 million compared to net sales of $177.5 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of 2.6% or $4.5 million. Domestic sales increased 1.7% or $2.0 million and international sales increased 4.7% or $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2020.

Sales in our water markets increased 2.7% or $3.4 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020. Sales increased $4.0 million in the repair market, $2.1 million in the construction market, and $0.7 million in the agriculture market. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $3.4 million in the municipal market, while the fire market was flat.

Sales in our non-water markets increased 2.2% or $1.1 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020. Sales in the petroleum market increased $2.2 million and sales in the OEM market increased $1.0 million. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $2.1 million in the industrial market.

Gross profit was $47.7 million for the first six months of 2021, resulting in gross margin of 26.2%, compared to gross profit of $45.3 million and gross margin of 25.5% for the same period in 2020. Gross margin improved 70 basis points due principally to improved leverage on fixed labor and overhead resulting from increased sales volume compared to the first six months of 2020.

SG&A expenses were $28.1 million and 15.5% of net sales for the first six months of 2021 compared to $27.7 million and 15.6% of net sales for the same period in 2020. SG&A expenses increased 1.5% or $0.4 million but improved 10 basis points as a percentage of sales.

Operating income was $19.6 million for the first six months of 2021, resulting in an operating margin of 10.8%, compared to operating income of $17.6 million and operating margin of 9.9% for the same period in 2020. Operating margin improved 90 basis points primarily as a result of improved leverage on fixed labor and overhead resulting from increased sales volume compared to the first six months of 2020.

Other income (expense), net was $1.4 million of expense for the first six months of 2021 compared to expense of $3.6 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease to expense was due primarily to reduced non-cash pension settlement charges of $1.7 million in 2021 compared to $3.4 million in 2020.

Net income was $14.5 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $11.1 million in the first six months of 2020, and earnings per share were $0.56 and $0.43 for the respective periods. Earnings per share included a non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.05 per share in 2021 and $0.10 per share in 2020.

The Company's backlog of orders was $153.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $110.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $113.1 million at December 31, 2020. Incoming orders increased 21.6% for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Incoming orders during the second quarter of 2021 increased 46.6% when compared to the same period last year.

Capital expenditures for the first six months of 2021 were $3.5 million and consisted primarily of machinery and equipment and building improvements. Capital expenditures for the full-year 2021 are presently planned to be in the range of $12-$15 million.

Jeffrey S. Gorman, Chairman and CEO commented, 'As the global economy has started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, our incoming orders have continued to improve. We were pleased that the increases in both sales and incoming orders have been broad-based, with almost all of our markets showing increases. This resulted in a record level of incoming orders during the second quarter of 2021 giving us a very strong backlog position as we enter the second half of the year. Although operations are beginning to return to normal, the global economic recovery is not without its challenges. We continue to manage developments in our global supply chain related to material costs and availability, lead times and transportation challenges. Our approach to building inventory levels during the pandemic has allowed us to continue to meet our customers' needs.'

About The Gorman-Rupp Company

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

In connection with the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, The Gorman-Rupp Company provides the following cautionary statement: This news release contains various forward-looking statements based on assumptions concerning The Gorman-Rupp Company's operations, future results and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among others, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results or events to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. Such factors include, but are not limited to: company specific risk factors including (1) loss of key personnel; (2) intellectual property security; (3) acquisition performance and integration; (4) impairment in the value of intangible assets, including goodwill; (5) defined benefit pension plan settlement expense; and (6) family ownership of common equity; and general risk factors including (7) continuation of the current and projected future business environment, including the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic; (8) highly competitive markets; (9) availability and costs of raw materials; (10) cyber security threats; (11) compliance with, and costs related to, a variety of import and export laws and regulations; (12) environmental compliance costs and liabilities; (13) exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (14) conditions in foreign countries in which The Gorman-Rupp Company conducts business; (15) changes in our tax rates and exposure to additional income tax liabilities; and (16) risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments or otherwise.

The Gorman-Rupp Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(thousands of dollars, except per share data)








Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020















Net sales

$93,015


$85,814


$182,042


$177,485

Cost of products sold

68,342


63,965


134,326


132,188








Gross profit

24,673


21,849


47,716


45,297








Selling, general and






administrative expenses

14,059


12,852


28,129


27,723








Operating income

10,614


8,997


19,587


17,574








Other income (expense), net

(1,705)


(1,930)


(1,360)


(3,617)








Income before income taxes

8,909


7,067


18,227


13,957

Income taxes

1,812


1,433


3,701


2,837








Net income

$7,097


$5,634


$14,526


$11,120








Earnings per share

$0.27


$0.22


$0.56


$0.43















The Gorman-Rupp Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(thousands of dollars, except share data)












June 30,

December 31,






2021

2020

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents



$124,294


$108,203

Accounts receivable, net



58,550


50,763

Inventories, net



81,742


82,686

Prepaid and other



6,738


5,169








Total current assets



271,324


246,821








Property, plant and equipment, net



105,854


108,666








Other assets



5,477


4,795








Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


33,762


34,175








Total assets



$416,417


$394,457








Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Accounts payable



$16,615


$9,466

Accrued liabilities and expenses



35,223


29,035








Total current liabilities



51,838


38,501








Pension benefits



9,615


9,232








Postretirement benefits



28,177


28,250








Other long-term liabilities



1,831


2,961








Total liabilities



91,461


78,944








Shareholders' equity



324,956


315,513








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$416,417


$394,457








Shares outstanding



26,116,140


26,101,992

Contacts

Brigette A. Burnell
Corporate Secretary
The Gorman-Rupp Company
Telephone (419) 755-1246
NYSE: GRC

For additional information, contact James C. Kerr, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone (419) 755-1548.

Disclaimer

The Gorman-Rupp Company published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY
09:18aGORMAN RUPP : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
09:12aGORMAN RUPP CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07:14aGORMAN RUPP : Q2 Net Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
06:46aGORMAN-RUPP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aGORMAN RUPP : Earnings Flash (GRC) THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY Posts Q2 Revenue $93M
MT
06:41aGORMAN RUPP : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
06:31aGORMAN RUPP : Declares Cash Dividend
BU
05/13THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29Gorman-Rupp Names Scott King as New Director
CI
04/26GORMAN RUPP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 371 M - -
Net income 2021 33,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 903 M 903 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Gorman-Rupp Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,59 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. King President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James C. Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick Wischmeier Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher H. Lake Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY6.59%890
IDEX CORPORATION13.56%16 691
GRACO INC.5.18%12 704
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.28.41%6 436
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION12.02%5 366
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.16.62%3 685