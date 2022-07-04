Great Eastern Shipping : 74th Annual Report 2020-21 07/04/2022 | 09:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 CIN: L35110MH1948PLC006472 OCEANHOUSE,134/A, Dr. AnnieBesantRRoad,WWorli,MMumbai- 400- 400018,INDIndiaA. T.Tel:. ++91(2(22)6666613003000/ 249/ 2492102100Fax Fax:+91(22)+91 (22)49224925 005900 Email: shares@greatship.com | Web: www.greatship.com NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given that the Seventy-Fourth Annual General Meeting of the members of THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING CO. LTD. will be held through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. (I.S.T.) to transact the following business: To receive, consider and adopt: the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the reports of the Board of Directors and

Auditors thereon; and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and report of Auditors thereon. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Tapas Icot (DIN: 00905882), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

" RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 [including any modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force] and the Rules framed thereunder and pursuant to the recommendation of the

Audit Committee, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.117366W/W-100018), be and are hereby re-appointed as Auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the sixth consecutive Annual

General Meeting of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2027 at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors." To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolutions as Special Resolutions:

" RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') and the Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 17 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of

India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Listing Regulations') [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force], Mr. Shivshankar Menon (DIN: 09037177), who was appointed as an Additional Director at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 06, 2022 and who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided in the Act and the Listing Regulations and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Independent Director of the Company under Section 160 of the Act, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of three years with effect from May 6, 2022."

" RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17(1A) of the Listing Regulations, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded to Mr. Shivshankar Menon (DIN: 09037177), who will attain the age of 75 years on July 5, 2024, to continue as an Independent Director of the Company until expiry of his term as aforesaid." To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolutions as Special Resolutions:

" RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') and the Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 17 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Listing Regulations') [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force], Mr. T. N. Ninan (DIN : 00226194), who was appointed as an Additional Director at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May

06, 2022 and who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided in the Act and the Listing Regulations and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Independent Director of the Company under Section 160 of the Act, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of three years with effect from May 06, 2022." 74th Annual Report 2021-2022Notice 2 "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17(1A) of the Listing Regulations, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded to Mr. T. N. Ninan (DIN : 00226194), who will attain the age of 75 years on December 9, 2024, to continue as an Independent Director of the Company until expiry of his term as aforesaid." To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:

" RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') and the Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 17 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of

India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Listing Regulations') [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force], Mr. Uday Shankar (DIN: 01755963), who was appointed as an Additional Director at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 06, 2022 and who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided in the Act and the Listing Regulations and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Independent Director of the Company under Section 160 of the Act, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of three years with effect from May 06, 2022." To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:

" RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 203, Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') and the Rules framed thereunder, Regulation 17(6)(e) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), the approval of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the re-appointment of Mr. Bharat K. Sheth (DIN: 00022102) as a Whole-time Director of the Company designated as 'Deputy Chairman & Managing Director' for a period of 3 years with effect from April 01, 2023 on the terms as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to this Notice, with liberty to the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as 'the Board' which term shall be deemed to include any Committee of the Board constituted to exercise its powers, including the powers conferred by this Resolution) to alter and vary the said terms in such manner as may be agreed between Mr. Bharat K. Sheth and the Board." To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:

" RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 203, Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

('the Act') and the Rules framed thereunder (including any modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), the approval of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the re-appointment of Mr. G. Shivakumar (DIN: 03632124) as a Whole-time Director of the Company designated as 'Executive Director' for a period of 3 years with effect from November 14, 2022 on the terms as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to this Notice, with liberty to the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as 'the Board' which term shall be deemed to include any Committee of the Board constituted to exercise its powers, including the powers conferred by this Resolution) to alter and vary the said terms in such manner as may be agreed between Mr. G. Shivakumar and the Board." By Order of the Board Jayesh M. Trivedi Company Secretary Mumbai, May 06, 2022 Registered Office: Ocean House, 134/A, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400018 Tel: 022 6661 3000/ 2492 2100 Fax: 022 2492 5900 Email: shares@greatship.com Web: www.greatship.com CIN: L35110MH1948PLC006472 THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING CO. LTD. 3 NOTES: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has, vide its circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021, December 08, 2021, December 14, 2021 and May 05, 2022 (collectively referred to as ' MCA Circulars ') permitted the holding of the Annual General Meeting (' AGM ') through video conferencing (' VC ') / other audio visual means (' OAVM '), without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. In compliance with the MCA Circulars, the AGM of the Company is being held through VC / OAVM. In compliance with the MCA Circulars, Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2021-22 is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depositories. Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report 2021-22 will also be available on the Company's website: www.greatship.com, websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively, and on the website of KFin Technologies Limited: https://emeetings.kfintech.com. Pursuant to the MCA Circulars, the facility to appoint proxy to attend and vote is not available for this AGM. The Members attending the AGM through VC/OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the business as per Item Nos. 4 to 8 herein above, is annexed hereto. Members seeking any information with regard to the accounts or any matter to be placed at the AGM, are requested to write to the Company on or before July 27, 2022 through email (mentioning their name, demat account number/folio number, contact details etc.) on shares@greatship.com. The same will be replied by the Company suitably. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 23, 2022 to July 29, 2022 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Section 205A of the Companies Act, 1956, all unclaimed dividends upto the 40th dividend for the year 1993-94 paid by the Company on October 05, 1994 have been transferred to the General Revenue Account of the Central Government. Members who have not encashed the Dividend Warrants for the said period are requested to claim the amount from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, C/o. Central

Government Office Building, A Wing, 2nd Floor, Next to Reserve Bank of India, CBD Belapur 400 614. Pursuant to Section 124(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has transferred the unclaimed dividend for the year 2013-14 (60th final) and

2014-15 (61st interim) to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). The unclaimed dividend for the year 2014-15 (61st Final) will be due for transfer to the IEPF on September 12, 2022 pursuant to Section 124(5) of the Companies Act, 2013. Shareholders who have not encashed the

Dividend Warrants are requested to claim the amount from the Company's Share Department at the Registered Office of the Company. Pursuant to Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years will also be due for transfer by the Company in the name of Investor Education and Protection Fund on September 12, 2022 as aforesaid. Any claimant of shares transferred above shall be entitled to claim such shares from Investor Education and Protection Fund. The information as required under Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of the Directors being appointed / re-appointed is annexed hereto. Relevant documents referred to in the accompanying Notice and the Explanatory Statement are open for inspection by the members on the website of the Company: www.greatship.com.

During the AGM, the Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholding maintained under Section 170 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which Directors are interested under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 shall be available for inspection through electronic mode on the website of the Company: www.greatship.com 74th Annual Report 2021-2022Notice 4 The Company has availed the services of KFin Technologies Limited ('KFinTech') for conducting of the AGM through VC/OAVM and providing e-voting facility during the AGM as well as remote e-voting facility.

Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 all the business as per Item Nos. 1 to 8 hereinabove, is required to be transacted by electronic means through remote e-voting. The remote e-voting period commences at 09.00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 and ends at 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The remote e-voting module will be disabled by KFinTech for voting thereafter. Those Members, who will be present in the AGM through VC / OAVM facility and have not cast their vote on the Resolutions through remote e-voting, shall be eligible to vote through e-voting system during the AGM. The Members who have cast their vote by remote e-voting prior to the AGM may also attend the AGM but shall not be entitled to cast their vote again. A member's voting rights shall be in proportion to his/her share of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on July 22, 2022 ('cut- off date'). A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members of the Company or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on the 'cut-off date only' shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as voting in the AGM. A person who is not a member as on the cut-off date should treat this Notice for information purposes only. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Atul Mehta, failing him, Ms. Ashwini Inamdar, Partners, Mehta & Mehta, Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizers for conducting the remote e-voting and e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The Scrutinizer will submit his/her report addressed to Mr. K. M. Sheth, Chairman or any officer of the Company authorised by the Chairman, after completion of the scrutiny and the results of the voting will be announced on or before August 1, 2022. The voting results shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges. The same shall be displayed on the Notice Board of the Company at its Registered Office and shall also be placed on the website of the Company and KFin's website. SEBI, vide its Circular dated November 03, 2021, has mandated registration of PAN, postal address, email address, mobile number, bank account details, specimen signature and nomination by holders of physical securities. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to submit the necessary details by sending a duly filled and signed Form ISR-1 to the Company or KFinTech.

Members, holding shares in physical form, may also note that as per the aforesaid Circular, the RTAs shall not process any service requests or complaints received from the holder(s) / claimant(s), till the aforesaid details are received. Further, folios wherein the aforesaid details are not available on or after April 01, 2023 or folios wherein PAN is not linked to Aadhaar by the date as may be specified by the Central Board of Direct

Taxes, shall be frozen and the members will not be eligible for receipt of dividend in physical mode. SEBI, vide its Circular dated January 25, 2022, has clarified that listed companies shall issue the securities only in demat mode while processing investor service requests pertaining to issuance of duplicate shares, transmission, transposition, sub-division/consolidation of share certificates, etc. In view of the same, Members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to demat mode. Members, holding shares in electronic form, are requested to register their e-mail address for receiving all communication including Annual Report, Notices, Circulars, etc. from the Company electronically with respective Depository Participants. KPRISM- Mobile service application by KFinTech:

Members are requested to note that, KFinTech has launched a mobile application - KPRISM and a website https://kprism.kfintech.com/ for investors. Now you can download the mobile app and see your portfolios serviced by KFinTech, check dividend status, request for annual reports, download standard forms, etc. The android mobile application can be downloaded from Play Store by searching for "KPRSIM". THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING CO. LTD. 5 24. INSTRUCTIONS FOR REMOTE E-VOTING, ATTENDING THE AGM AND E-VOTING AT THE AGM ARE AS FOLLOWS: Information and instructions for remote e-voting: For Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode:

As per the SEBI circular dated December 9, 2020 on 'e-Voting Facility Provided by Listed Entities', e-voting process has been enabled for all individual demat account holders, by way of single login credential, through their demat accounts / websites of Depositories / Depository

Participants in order to increase the efficiency of the voting process.

Individual demat account holders would be able to cast their vote without having to register again with the E-voting Service Provider (ESP) thereby not only facilitating seamless authentication but also ease and convenience of participating in e-voting process. Members are advised to update their mobile number and e-mail ID with their Depository Participants to access e-voting facility.

Login method for remote e-voting for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode is as follows: TYPE OF MEMBER Individual Members holding equity shares in demat mode with NSDL LOGIN METHOD Existing Internet-based Demat Account Statement ("IDeAS") facility Users: Visit the e-services website of NSDL "https://eservices.nsdl.com" either on a personal computer or on a mobile. On the e-services home page click on the "Beneficial Owner" icon under "Login" which is available under

'IDeAS' section. Thereafter enter the existing user id and password. After successful authentication, Members will be able to see e-voting services under 'Value Added Services'. Please click on "Access to e-voting" under e-voting services, after which the e-voting page will be displayed. Click on Company name i.e. 'The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited' or e-voting service provider i.e. KFinTech. Members will be re-directed to KFinTech's website for casting their vote during the remote e-voting period and voting during the AGM. Users not registered under IDeAS e-Services: Visit https://eservices.nsdl.com for registering. Select "Register Online for IDeAS Portal" or click at " https://eservices.nsdl.com/SecureWeb/IdeasDirectReg.jsp ". By visiting the e-voting website of NSDL: Visit the e-voting website of NSDL "https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/". Once the home page of e-voting system is launched, click on the icon "Login" which is available under 'Shareholder / Member' section. A new screen will open. Members will have to enter their User ID (i.e. the sixteen digits demat account number held with NSDL), password / OTP and a Verification Code as shown on the screen. After successful authentication, Members will be redirected to NSDL Depository site wherein they can see e-voting page. Click on company name i.e. The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited or e-voting service provider name i.e. KFinTech after which the Member will be redirected to e-voting service provider website for casting their vote during the remote e-voting period and voting during the AGM. Members can also download the NSDL Mobile App "NSDL Speed-e" facility by scanning the QR code mentioned below for seamless voting experience. NDSL Mobile app is available on Apple App Store and Google Play store . 74th Annual Report 2021-2022Notice This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

