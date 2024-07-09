My fellow shareholders,

Since my last letter to you, the world has been increasingly challenged by geopolitical uncertainties. The war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated with countless lives lost. Since early October 2023, we have seen enhanced hostility between Israel and Palestine, which too has led to multiple loss of lives. The continuance of this hostility has now spread to Red Sea transits where ships are being targeted with drone attacks. This stretch is an important artery for global shipping, with between 5% and 20% of trade moving through the year, depending on the sector.

More often than not, this unsettling landscape disrupts shipping routes, often leading to a rise in freight rates. We have seen this happen again, with many maritime sectors benefiting from this disruption.

Specific to us, the financial year 2023-24 was another strong year, and we reported our highest ever consolidated profit of J 2614 crores. For the second consecutive year we reported a return on equity in excess of 20%! We also declared a dividend per share of J 28.80. To commemorate our completion of 75 years in the business, we further declared a special dividend of J 7.50 per share. This makes the total divided for the year at J 36.30 per share, the highest ever!

A more detailed analysis of the shipping markets, as well as the offshore oil and gas markets, is provided in the management commentary.

The nature of our business compels us to being price takers, and therefore, our performance is determined by extraneous factors beyond our control. So, whilst it is satisfying for me to talk about our highest ever profits for the year, it is eventually determined by reasons I have stated above.