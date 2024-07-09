EXPLANATORY STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 102(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

ITEM NO. 2:

Mr. K. M. Sheth, Non-Executive Chairman, was appointed by the members as Non-Executive Director retiring by rotation at their Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2020. As per the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 he is liable to retire by rotation at this Annual General Meeting.

Mr. K. M. Sheth has attained the age of 75 years.

Regulation 17(1A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 specifies that no listed entity shall continue the directorship of any person as a Non-Executive director who has attained the age of seventy five years unless a special resolution is passed to that effect.

Accordingly, it is proposed to pass a special resolution as set out at Item No. 2 to re-appoint him as a Director retiring by rotation.

Mr. K. M. Sheth's brief profile is set out hereinafter. Mr. K. M. Sheth possesses decades of rich experience in the shipping industry and his continued association would be of immense benefit to the Company and therefore, it is desirable to continue to avail his services as Director of the Company.

Your Directors commend the resolution at Item No. 2 of the Notice for your approval.

Mr. K. M. Sheth may be deemed to be interested, financially or otherwise, in the resolution as set out at Item No.2 of the Notice.

Mr. Bharat K. Sheth and Mr. Ravi K. Sheth may also be deemed to be interested in the said resolution. Other relatives of Mr. K. M. Sheth may also be deemed to be interested in the said resolution to the extent of their shareholding interest, if any, in the Company.

None of the other Directors or Key Managerial Personnel of the Company or their relatives are, in any way, concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the aforesaid resolution.

ITEM NO. 3:

The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, at their meeting held on May 10, 2024, have recommended the appointment of Ms. Kalpana Morparia as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years w.e.f. November 14, 2024.

A graduate in science and law from Bombay University, Ms. Kalpana Morparia has been recognized by several International and National media for her role as one of the leading women professionals. She has been conferred the Padma Shri award in the category of Trade & Industry by the Government of India in January 2024.

Ms. Kalpana Morparia was Former Chairman of JPMorgan, South and Southeast Asia and was also a member of JPMorgan's Asia Pacific Management Committee. Prior to joining JPMorgan, India, Ms. Kalpana Morparia served in ICICI Group since 1975.

The Board considers that Ms. Kalpana Morparia brings tremendous value to the Board and that the Company will immensely benefit with her presence on the Board as an Independent Director.

Ms. Kalpana Morparia is not disqualified from being appointed as Director in terms of Section 164 of the Act and has given her consent to act as Director. The Company has also received declaration from her that she meets the criteria of independence as prescribed both under Section 149(6) of the Act and under Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Listing Regulations').

In the opinion of the Board, Ms. Kalpana Morparia is independent of the management and fulfills the conditions for appointment as Independent Director as specified in the Act and the Listing Regulations. She also possesses skills and capabilities as required for the role of independent director as specified in the Board Skill Matrix which forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

Brief resume of Ms. Kalpana Morparia, nature of her expertise in specific functional areas and other details as stipulated under the Listing Regulations is annexed to the Notice. The same may be treated as justification for her appointment as Independent Director.

The Company has received notice in writing from a member under Section 160 of the Act proposing the candidature of Ms. Kalpana Morparia for the office of Independent Director of the Company.