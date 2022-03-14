Great Eastern Shipping : Daily Buy Back of securities

|
Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT
March 14, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
MUMBAI - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Sub: Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Buyback Regulations)
With reference to the captioned subject, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation 18 of the Buyback Regulations regarding the shares bought back as on March 14, 2022:
Name of the
Number of Equity Shares Bought Back
Total shares
Average Price of
Broker
on March 14, 2022
bought
Acquisition (Rs.)*
Kotak
Nil
|
Nil
Nil
NA
Securities
Limited (A)
Cumulative Equity Shares Bought as on Yesterday (B)
|
41,39,234
Less : Quantity Closed Out Today (C)
Nil
Less: Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)
|
Nil
Total Quantity Closed Out (C+D=E)
Nil
Total Equity Shares Bought Back as on March 14, 2022 (A) +(B) - (E)
41,39,234
* excluding transaction and brokerage charges.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.
Jayesh M. Trivedi
President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com
