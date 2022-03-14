Log in
    500620   INE017A01032

THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

(500620)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-10
343.05 INR   +1.61%
09:44aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
03/11GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
03/09GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
Great Eastern Shipping : Daily Buy Back of securities

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT

March 14, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Buyback Regulations)

With reference to the captioned subject, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation 18 of the Buyback Regulations regarding the shares bought back as on March 14, 2022:

Name of the

Number of Equity Shares Bought Back

Total shares

Average Price of

Broker

on March 14, 2022

bought

Acquisition (Rs.)*

back

BSE

NSE

Kotak

Nil

Nil

Nil

NA

Securities

Limited (A)

Cumulative Equity Shares Bought as on Yesterday (B)

41,39,234

Less : Quantity Closed Out Today (C)

Nil

Less: Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)

Nil

Total Quantity Closed Out (C+D=E)

Nil

Total Equity Shares Bought Back as on March 14, 2022 (A) +(B) - (E)

41,39,234

* excluding transaction and brokerage charges.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Jayesh M. Trivedi

President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com

www.greatship.com

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
