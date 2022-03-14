Great Eastern Shipping : Daily Buy Back of securities

Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT March 14, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Buyback Regulations)

With reference to the captioned subject, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation 18 of the Buyback Regulations regarding the shares bought back as on March 14, 2022:

Name of the Number of Equity Shares Bought Back Total shares Average Price of Broker on March 14, 2022 bought Acquisition (Rs.)* back BSE NSE Kotak Nil Nil Nil NA Securities Limited (A) Cumulative Equity Shares Bought as on Yesterday (B) 41,39,234 Less : Quantity Closed Out Today (C) Nil Less: Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D) Nil Total Quantity Closed Out (C+D=E) Nil Total Equity Shares Bought Back as on March 14, 2022 (A) +(B) - (E) 41,39,234

* excluding transaction and brokerage charges.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Jayesh M. Trivedi

President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com

www.greatship.com