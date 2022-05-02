Great Eastern Shipping : Daily Buy Back of securities

Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT May 02, 2022

Sub: Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Buyback Regulations)

With reference to the captioned subject, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation 18 of the Buyback Regulations regarding the shares bought back as on May 02, 2022:

Name of the Broker Number of Equity Shares Bought Back on May 02, 2022 Total shares bought back Average Price of Acquisition (Rs.)* BSE NSE Kotak Securities Limited (A) Nil Nil Nil NA Cumulative Equity Shares Bought as on Yesterday (B) 41,99,323 Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C) Nil Less: Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D) Nil Total Quantity Closed Out (C+D=E) Nil Total Equity Shares Bought Back as on May 02, 2022 (A) +(B) - (E) 41,99,323

* excluding transaction and brokerage charges.

