Great Eastern Shipping : Daily Buy Back of securities

Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT May 02, 2022
BSE Limited
1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
MUMBAI - 400 001
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Sub: Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Buyback Regulations)
With reference to the captioned subject, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation 18 of the Buyback Regulations regarding the shares bought back as on May 02, 2022:
|
Name of the
Broker
|
Number of Equity Shares Bought Back on May 02, 2022
|
Total shares bought back
|
Average Price of Acquisition (Rs.)*
|
BSE
|
NSE
|
Kotak Securities Limited (A)
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
NA
|
Cumulative Equity Shares Bought as on Yesterday (B)
|
41,99,323
|
Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C)
|
Nil
|
Less: Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)
|
Nil
|
Total Quantity Closed Out (C+D=E)
|
Nil
|
Total Equity Shares Bought Back as on May 02, 2022 (A) +(B) - (E)
|
41,99,323
* excluding transaction and brokerage charges.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.
Jayesh M. Trivedi
President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com
www.greatship.com
Disclaimer
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 11:25:46 UTC.