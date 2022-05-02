Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500620   INE017A01032

THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

(500620)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
386.05 INR   -0.39%
07:27aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/06GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/04GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Eastern Shipping : Daily Buy Back of securities

05/02/2022 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT May 02, 2022

BSE Limited

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

MUMBAI - 400 001

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Buyback Regulations)

With reference to the captioned subject, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation 18 of the Buyback Regulations regarding the shares bought back as on May 02, 2022:

Name of the

Broker

Number of Equity Shares Bought Back on May 02, 2022

Total shares bought back

Average Price of Acquisition (Rs.)*

BSE

NSE

Kotak Securities Limited (A)

Nil

Nil

Nil

NA

Cumulative Equity Shares Bought as on Yesterday (B)

41,99,323

Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C)

Nil

Less: Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)

Nil

Total Quantity Closed Out (C+D=E)

Nil

Total Equity Shares Bought Back as on May 02, 2022 (A) +(B) - (E)

41,99,323

* excluding transaction and brokerage charges.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Jayesh M. Trivedi

President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com

www.greatship.com

Disclaimer

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 11:25:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
07:27aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/06GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/04GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/01GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
03/29GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
03/23GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
03/22Great Eastern Shipping Unit Completes Sale of Platform Supply Vessel
MT
03/21GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
03/14GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
03/11GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 944 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 911 M 718 M 718 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 262
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 386,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Managing Director & Executive Director
G. Shivakumar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kanaiyalal Maneklal Sheth Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Pavan Tsunduru Chief Information Officer
Imtiyaz I. Mulla Head-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED29.59%718
ENBRIDGE INC.13.46%88 603
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.99%56 390
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.50%52 118
WILLIAMS COMPANIES31.68%41 742
KINDER MORGAN, INC.14.44%41 155