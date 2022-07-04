Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500620   INE017A01032

THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

(500620)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
397.00 INR   +1.77%
11:03aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : GE Shipping Subsidiaries Report FY2021-22
PU
09:33aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : 74th Annual Report 2020-21
PU
08:53aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : GIL Annual Report FY2021-22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Eastern Shipping : GE Shipping Subsidiaries Report FY2021-22

07/04/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

The Great Eastern

Shipping Co. Ltd.

Contents

The Greatship (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.....................................................

2

The Great Eastern Chartering LLC (FZC)........................................

26

The Great Eastern Chartering (Singapore) Pte. Ltd......................

53

Great Eastern CSR Foundation.........................................................

75

Great Eastern Services Limited.......................................................

103

74th Annual Report 2021-2022

2

THE GREATSHIP (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

DIRECTORS

REGISTERED OFFICE

REGISTRATION NUMBER AUDITORS

COMPANY SECRETARY

Jaya Prakash

Shivakumar Gomathinayagam

Jayesh Madhusudan Trivedi

Sambhus Ashish Chandrakant

300 Beach Road

#16-06 The Concourse

Singapore 199555

199401313D

JBS Practice PAC

137 Telok Ayer Street #05-03

Singapore 068602

Seow Yoke Chan

Krina Vishal Dave

The Greatship (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

3

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

The directors present their statement to the member together with the audited financial statements of The Greatship (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (the "Company") for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

OPINION OF THE DIRECTORS

In the opinion of the directors,

  1. the accompanying financial statements of the Company are drawn up so as to give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2022 and the financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company for the financial year ended on that date; and
  2. at the date of this statement, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due.

DIRECTORS

The directors of the Company in office at the date of this statement are:

Jaya Prakash

Shivakumar Gomathinayagam

Jayesh Madhusudan Trivedi

Sambhus Ashish Chandrakant

ARRANGEMENTS TO ENABLE DIRECTORS TO ACQUIRE SHARES AND DEBENTURES

Neither at the end of nor at any time during the financial year was the Company a party to any arrangement whose object was to enable the directors of the Company to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND DEBENTURES

According to the register of directors' shareholdings kept by the Company under Section 164 of the Singapore Companies Act 1967, none of the directors of the Company holding office at the end of the financial year had any interest in shares or debentures of the Company and its related corporations except as detailed below:

Holdings registered in the

name of the director

No. of ordinary shares

As at

As at

01.04.2021

31.03.2022

The Holding Company

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited

Shivakumar Gomathinayagam

57

57

Jayesh Madhusudan Trivedi

80

80

74th Annual Report 2021-2022

4

SHARE OPTIONS

There were no share options granted during the financial year to subscribe for unissued shares of the Company.

There were no shares issued during the financial year by virtue of the exercise of options to take up unissued shares of the Company. There were no unissued shares of the Company under option at the end of the financial year.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

The independent auditor, Messrs JBS Practice PAC, has expressed its willingness to accept re-appointment.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Jayesh Madhusudan Trivedi

Director

Shivakumar Gomathinayagam

Director

25 April 2022

The Greatship (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Disclaimer

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
11:03aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : GE Shipping Subsidiaries Report FY2021-22
PU
09:33aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : 74th Annual Report 2020-21
PU
08:53aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : GIL Annual Report FY2021-22
PU
06:43aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
PU
06:13aGREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Book Closure
PU
06/22GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
06/20GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
06/16GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Investor Presentation 16-Jun-22
PU
06/16GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Investor Presentation 15-Jun-22
PU
06/06GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 944 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56 469 M 716 M 716 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 262
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 397,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Managing Director & Executive Director
G. Shivakumar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kanaiyalal Maneklal Sheth Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Pavan Tsunduru Chief Information Officer
Imtiyaz I. Mulla Head-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED30.95%703
ENBRIDGE INC.10.02%85 292
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.16%53 705
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.34%50 752
KINDER MORGAN, INC.7.06%38 502
WILLIAMS COMPANIES20.16%38 112