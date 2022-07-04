Great Eastern Shipping : GE Shipping Subsidiaries Report FY2021-22

3

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

The directors present their statement to the member together with the audited financial statements of The Greatship (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (the "Company") for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

OPINION OF THE DIRECTORS

In the opinion of the directors,

the accompanying financial statements of the Company are drawn up so as to give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2022 and the financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company for the financial year ended on that date; and at the date of this statement, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due.

DIRECTORS

The directors of the Company in office at the date of this statement are:

Jaya Prakash

Shivakumar Gomathinayagam

Jayesh Madhusudan Trivedi

Sambhus Ashish Chandrakant

ARRANGEMENTS TO ENABLE DIRECTORS TO ACQUIRE SHARES AND DEBENTURES

Neither at the end of nor at any time during the financial year was the Company a party to any arrangement whose object was to enable the directors of the Company to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND DEBENTURES

According to the register of directors' shareholdings kept by the Company under Section 164 of the Singapore Companies Act 1967, none of the directors of the Company holding office at the end of the financial year had any interest in shares or debentures of the Company and its related corporations except as detailed below: