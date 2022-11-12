Great Eastern Shipping : Q2FY23 Updates Presentation
11/12/2022
Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT
November 12, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
BSE Scrip code: 500620
Trading Symbol - GESHIP
Dear Sir,
We enclose herewith Investor Presentation pertaining to the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.
You are requested to take note of the above.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.
JAYESHDigitally signed by:
JAYESH M TRIVEDI
DN: CN = JAYESH
M M TRIVEDI C = IN O
= Personal
TRIVEDIDate: 2022.11.12 11:
59:00 +05'30'
Jayesh M. Trivedi
President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary
Email Id : jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com
www.greatship.com
Q2 & H1 FY23 Earnings Presentation
14 November 2022
DISCLAIMER
Except for historical information, the statements made in this presentation constitute forward looking statements. These include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of GE Shipping and its management regarding the Company's operations, strategic directions, prospects and future results which in turn involve certain risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements; including changes in freight rates; global economic and business conditions; effects of competition and technological developments; changes in laws and regulations; difficulties in achieving cost savings; currency, fuel price and interest rate fluctuations etc. The Company assumes no responsibility with regard to publicly amending, modifying or revising the statements based on any subsequent developments, information or events that may occur.
GE Shipping - Q2 & H1FY23 Results
2
H1FY23 HIGHLIGHTS
Highest ever half yearly profits for our company
Highest ever Net Asset Value (both Standalone and Consolidated)
First time ever: Balance sheet to have more cash than debt
GE Shipping - Q2 & H1FY23 Results
3
REPORTED HIGHLIGHTS
GE Shipping H1FY23 consolidated Net Profit at INR 1,226 Cr
Declared 2nd interim dividend of INR 7.20/Share for FY2023
GE Shipping - Q2 & H1FY23 Results
Standalone
Conslidated
Q2
Q2
H1
Q2
Q2
H1
Fig in INR Crores
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY23
FY22
FY23
Income Statement
Revenue*
1,402
788
2,567
1,700
953
3,098
EBITDA*
878
461
1,494
1,046
501
1,769
Net Profit
688
273
1,116
769
223
1,226
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
11,757
10,845
11,757
14,993
13,947
14,993
Equity
7,500
6,356
7,500
9,134
7,838
9,134
Gross Debt
3,014
3,550
3,014
4,204
4,794
4,204
Net Debt
(812)
544
(812)
(575)
976
(575)
Cash Flows
- From Operating Activities
745
294
1,191
927
336
1,400
- From Investing Activities
166
39
142
118
5
84
- From Financing Activities
(286)
(254)
(694)
(354)
(303)
(814)
Net Cash Inflow/Outflow
625
79
639
691
38
670
* Including Other Income
4
