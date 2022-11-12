Great Eastern Shipping : Q2FY23 Updates Presentation

Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT November 12, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip code: 500620 Trading Symbol - GESHIP Dear Sir,

We enclose herewith Investor Presentation pertaining to the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Jayesh M. Trivedi

President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary

Email Id : jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com

www.greatship.com