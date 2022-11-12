Advanced search
    500620   INE017A01032

THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

(500620)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
579.65 INR   +2.27%
11/11Great Eastern Shipping : Record Date
09/23The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited Announces Director Changes
08/10THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
Great Eastern Shipping : Q2FY23 Updates Presentation

11/12/2022 | 03:42am EST
Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT

November 12, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip code: 500620

Trading Symbol - GESHIP

Dear Sir,

We enclose herewith Investor Presentation pertaining to the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

JAYESHDigitally signed by:

JAYESH M TRIVEDI

DN: CN = JAYESH

M M TRIVEDI C = IN O

= Personal

TRIVEDIDate: 2022.11.12 11:

59:00 +05'30'

Jayesh M. Trivedi

President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary

Email Id : jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com

www.greatship.com

Q2 & H1 FY23 Earnings Presentation

14 November 2022

DISCLAIMER

Except for historical information, the statements made in this presentation constitute forward looking statements. These include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of GE Shipping and its management regarding the Company's operations, strategic directions, prospects and future results which in turn involve certain risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements; including changes in freight rates; global economic and business conditions; effects of competition and technological developments; changes in laws and regulations; difficulties in achieving cost savings; currency, fuel price and interest rate fluctuations etc. The Company assumes no responsibility with regard to publicly amending, modifying or revising the statements based on any subsequent developments, information or events that may occur.

GE Shipping - Q2 & H1FY23 Results

H1FY23 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Highest ever half yearly profits for our company
  • Highest ever Net Asset Value (both Standalone and Consolidated)
  • First time ever: Balance sheet to have more cash than debt

GE Shipping - Q2 & H1FY23 Results

REPORTED HIGHLIGHTS

  • GE Shipping H1FY23 consolidated Net Profit at INR 1,226 Cr
  • Declared 2nd interim dividend of INR 7.20/Share for FY2023

Standalone

Conslidated

Q2

Q2

H1

Q2

Q2

H1

Fig in INR Crores

FY23

FY22

FY23

FY23

FY22

FY23

Income Statement

Revenue*

1,402

788

2,567

1,700

953

3,098

EBITDA*

878

461

1,494

1,046

501

1,769

Net Profit

688

273

1,116

769

223

1,226

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

11,757

10,845

11,757

14,993

13,947

14,993

Equity

7,500

6,356

7,500

9,134

7,838

9,134

Gross Debt

3,014

3,550

3,014

4,204

4,794

4,204

Net Debt

(812)

544

(812)

(575)

976

(575)

Cash Flows

- From Operating Activities

745

294

1,191

927

336

1,400

- From Investing Activities

166

39

142

118

5

84

- From Financing Activities

(286)

(254)

(694)

(354)

(303)

(814)

Net Cash Inflow/Outflow

625

79

639

691

38

670

* Including Other Income

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 08:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
