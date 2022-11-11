Great Eastern Shipping : Record Date

Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT November 11, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip code: 500620 Trading Symbol - GESHIP

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. November 11, 2022 have considered and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

Copy of the results together with the Limited Review Report is attached. The same will be published in the newspapers as required.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7.20/- per share to the equity shareholders of the Company.

The Company has fixed November 23, 2022 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders eligible for receiving the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after December 06, 2022.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:45 p.m. and the day's proceedings concluded at 8.50 p.m.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.