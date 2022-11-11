Advanced search
    500620   INE017A01032

THE GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

(500620)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
566.80 INR   -2.60%
Great Eastern Shipping : Record Date

11/11/2022 | 10:52am EST
Our Ref.: S/2022/JMT

November 11, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip code: 500620

Trading Symbol - GESHIP

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. November 11, 2022 have considered and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

Copy of the results together with the Limited Review Report is attached. The same will be published in the newspapers as required.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7.20/- per share to the equity shareholders of the Company.

The Company has fixed November 23, 2022 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders eligible for receiving the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after December 06, 2022.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:45 p.m. and the day's proceedings concluded at 8.50 p.m.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

JAYESH M TRIVEDI

Digitally signed by JAYESH M TRIVEDI

Date: 2022.11.11 20:52:39 +05'30'

Jayesh M. Trivedi

President (Secl. & Legal) & Company Secretary

Email ID: jayesh_trivedi@greatship.com

www.greatship.com

Disclaimer

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
