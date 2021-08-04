Log in
    GCAN   US3916571033

THE GREATER CANNABIS COMPANY, INC.

(GCAN)
Greater Cannabis : Form 8-K)

08/04/2021
Re: The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.

Dear Sirs/Madams:

We have read The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.'s statements included under Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K dated August 4, 2021, and we agree with such statements as they relate to our firm.

We hereby consent to the filing of this letter as an exhibit to the foregoing report on Form 8-K.

Very truly yours,
/s/ Michael T. Studer
Michael T. Studer
President

cc: The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.

Disclaimer

Greater Cannabis Company Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,05 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,95 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,17 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,47 M 2,47 M -
EV / Sales 2019 262x
EV / Sales 2020 32,6x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aitan Zacharin Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Treasurer
David Tavor Director
Mark Frederick Radom Vice President & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GREATER CANNABIS COMPANY, INC.66.67%3
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.01%545 797
NETFLIX, INC.-4.73%226 087
PROSUS N.V.-20.08%135 320
AIRBNB, INC.-0.78%88 602
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.10%80 359