Greater Cannabis : Form 8-K)

Re: The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.

Dear Sirs/Madams:

We have read The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.'s statements included under Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K dated August 4, 2021, and we agree with such statements as they relate to our firm.

We hereby consent to the filing of this letter as an exhibit to the foregoing report on Form 8-K.

Very truly yours, /s/ Michael T. Studer Michael T. Studer President

cc: The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.