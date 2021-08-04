Greater Cannabis : Form 8-K)

Re: The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.
Dear Sirs/Madams:
We have read The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.'s statements included under Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K dated August 4, 2021, and we agree with such statements as they relate to our firm.
We hereby consent to the filing of this letter as an exhibit to the foregoing report on Form 8-K.
|
|
Very truly yours,
|
|
|
|
/s/ Michael T. Studer
|
|
Michael T. Studer
|
|
President
cc: The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.
Disclaimer
Greater Cannabis Company Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:35:09 UTC.