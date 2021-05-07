Log in
Green Organic Dutchman : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

05/07/2021 | 07:31am EDT
TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, will release its first quarter 2021 results following the market close on the evening of Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with analysts on Thursday, May 13, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1461248&tp_key=d815ed6d48.

Scheduled speakers are Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Michel Gagné, Chief Operating Officer, and Shane Dungey, Vice President, Investor Relations, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: May 13, 2021 | Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In
Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688
Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546
Conference ID – 19888977

A replay of the call will also be available through May 20, 2021 by calling 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 888977#).

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market.  Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended.  The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging.  In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders.  Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-green-organic-dutchman-holdings-to-release-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301286399.html

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
