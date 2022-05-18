Log in
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings to Release Q1 2022 Financial Results on May 25th

05/18/2022 | 06:51am EDT
TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (CSE: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company, will release its Q1 2022 financial results following the market close on the evening of Wednesday May 25, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call with analysts on Thursday May 26, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1550743&tp_key=fff6b3ddd0

Scheduled speakers are Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer, Nichola Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, and Shane Dungey, Vice President, Investor Relations, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Date: May 26, 2022 | Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In:
Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688
Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546
Conference ID – 81358956

A replay of the call will also be available through June 2, 2022, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 358956#).

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity, and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, the Company serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

The Company's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. The Company's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-green-organic-dutchman-holdings-to-release-q1-2022-financial-results-on-may-25th-301549855.html

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
