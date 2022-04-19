TGOD: Annual Information Form, dated April 18, 2022

THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

For the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2021

Dated April 18, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM ............................................................................................. 1

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ....................................................................... 1

GLOSSARY OF TERMS .............................................................................................................. 6

CORPORATE STRUCTURE ..................................................................................................... 12

NAME, ADDRESS, AND INCORPORATION ............................................................. 12

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS .................................................................. 14

THREE-YEAR HISTORY .............................................................................................. 14

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS .................................................................................................. 25

GENERAL ....................................................................................................................... 25

CANNABIS PRODUCTS AND PRODUCTION ........................................................... 26

CORE BRANDS AND PRODUCTS .............................................................................. 28

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ...................................................................................... 29

PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND LICENCES ............................................................ 29

COMPETITIVE CONDITIONS ..................................................................................... 30

CANNABIS REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN CANADA ....................................... 31

REGULATORY FRAMEWORK OUTSIDE OF CANADA ......................................... 39

RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................. 46

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS ....................................................................................... 75

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ........................................................................... 75

MARKET FOR SECURITIES .................................................................................................... 78

PRIOR SALES ............................................................................................................................. 81

SUBSEQUENT SALES .............................................................................................................. 83

ESCROWED SECURITIES ........................................................................................................ 84

ESCROW AND INDEMNITY ESCROW AGREEMENTS .......................................... 84

SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESALE RESTRICTIONS .............. 84

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS .................................................................................................. 85

NAME, OCCUPATION AND SECURITY HOLDING ................................................. 85

CEASE TRADE ORDERS, BANKRUPTCIES, PENALTIES OR SANCTIONS ........ 87

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST .......................................................................................... 88

PROMOTERS .............................................................................................................................. 88

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ............................................................................................................ 89

INTERESTS OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ........ 89

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRARS ............................................................................... 90

MATERIAL CONTRACTS ........................................................................................................ 90

INTEREST OF EXPERTS .......................................................................................................... 91

NAME OF EXPERTS ..................................................................................................... 91

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ............................................................................................ 91

AUDIT COMMITTEE ................................................................................................................ 91

COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE ......................................................... 91

AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER ................................................................................. 92

AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSIGHT ............................................................................. 92

PRE-APPROVAL POLICIES AND PROCEDURES .................................................... 93

EXTERNAL AUDITOR SERVICE FEES (BY CATEGORY) ..................................... 93

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................ 93

SCHEDULE A ........................................................................................................................... A-1

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

In this annual information form (the "Annual Information Form"), unless otherwise noted or the context indicates otherwise, the "Company", "we", "us" and "our" refer to The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

All financial information in this Annual Information Form is stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information contained herein is dated as of December 31, 2021, with subsequent events disclosed to April 18, 2022.

Forward-Looking Information

This Annual Information Form contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities law requirements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Annual Information Form and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events.

In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "projects", "proposes", "potential", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements in this Annual Information Form include, but are not limited to, statements regarding:

 the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and successfully execute its plans and intentions, including but not limited to the generation of revenues, positive operating cash flows from the sale of its products;

 the continued compliance of current financing arrangements and availability of additional financing at reasonable terms;

 finding a suitable buyer for its HemPoland Operations (as defined below) and on reasonable terms;

 the implications of the Galaxie Transaction (as defined below) to the Company's business;

 the ability of the Company to enter into the U.S. market;

 continuing to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or renewals;

 future revenue, expenses and research and development operations;

 production and expansion plans at our facilities and the capacity thereof;

 the Company's expected business objectives for the next twelve months;

 general business and economic conditions, particularly in the Canadian medicinal and adult-use cannabis markets;

 regulation of the markets in which the Company operates;

 the outcome of research and development on cannabis;

 expectations regarding production capacity, costs and yields;

 expansion plans internationally;

 the Company's Mexican joint venture partner obtaining all necessary permits and authorizations;

 the Mexican government issuing formal regulations for medicinal cannabis;

 treatment under government regulatory and taxation regimes;

 the Company's continued ability to participate in the adult-use market in Canada;

 the legalization of cannabis for adult-use and/or medical use in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the Company's ability to participate in any such markets, if and when such use is legalized;

 the effect of government regulations (or changes thereto) with respect to the restrictions on production, sale (including the roll-out of authorized retailers in provinces such as Ontario and recent amendments to the regulation of distribution of cannabis in Ontario), consumption, export controls, income taxes, expropriation of property, repatriation of profits, environmental legislation, land use, water use and receipt of necessary permits;

 the future growth of the Company's medical cannabis products;

 the medical benefits, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis;

 future product offerings;

 the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff;

 the Company's investments in community relations, cannabis health and safety and educational programming in the locations where the Company operates and the further development of its social responsibility programs;

 the Company's competitive position and the regulatory environment in which the Company operates;

 market competition, including the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors;

 maintenance of our current good relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties; and

 ability to continue to operate during the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions and maintaining necessary access and safety protocols.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements included in this Annual Information Form, the Company has made various material assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions related to: (i) the availability of financing at all or on reasonable terms; (ii) the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and successfully execute its plans and intentions, including with respect to the operations of the Company's cultivation facilities; (iii) general business and economic conditions, particularly in the Canadian medicinal and adult-use cannabis markets; (iv) regulation of the markets in which we operate; (v) the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; (vi) market competition, including the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; (vii) maintenance of our current good relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties; (viii) obtaining any necessary regulatory approvals in respect of its business and operations; (ix) ability of the Company to enter the United States and other international markets; and (x) ability to continue to operate during the implementation of COVID-19