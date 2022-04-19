Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGOD   CA3932102088

THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

(TGOD)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/19 03:59:59 pm EDT
0.1050 CAD    0.00%
05:45pTGOD : Form 52-109F1-AIF - Certification of Annual Filings - CFO
PU
05:45pTGOD : Form 52-109F1-AIF - Certification of Annual Filings - CEO
PU
05:45pTGOD : Annual Information Form, dated April 18, 2022
PU
TGOD: Form 52-109F1-AIF - Certification of Annual Filings - CFO

04/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Form 52-109F1 - AIF

Certification of annual filings in connection with voluntarily filed AIF

This certificate is being filed on the same date that The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "issuer") has voluntarily filed an AIF.

I, Nichola Thompson, Chief Financial Officer of the issuer, certify the following:

  • 1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including for greater certainty all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF

  • (together, the "annual filings") of the issuer for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

  • 2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.

  • 3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date: April 18, 2022.

(signed) "Nichola Thompson"

Nichola Thompson

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  • i) controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

  • ii) a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 21:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
