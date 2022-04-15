Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TGOD   CA3932102088

THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

(TGOD)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/14 03:25:56 pm EDT
0.1100 CAD   -4.35%
04/15TGOD : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/14Highly Dutch Organic launches 420 Hotline
AQ
04/14Toronto Stocks Edge Slightly Higher; Barrick Gold Falls on Lower 1Q Production
DJ
TGOD: Notice of Annual General Meeting

04/15/2022 | 07:44pm EDT
April 14, 2022

Filed via SEDAR

To All Applicable Exchanges and Securities Administrators

Subject:The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Issuer") Notice of Meeting and Record Date

Dear Sir/Madam:We are pleased to confirm the following information with respect to the Issuer's upcoming meeting of securityholders:

Meeting Type:

Annual General Meeting

Meeting Date:

June 29, 2022

Record Date for Notice of Meeting:

May 10, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable):

May 10, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

May 10, 2022

Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:

Common Shares

ISIN:

CA3932102088

Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs:

No

Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:

Yes

Notice and Access for Registered Holders:

Yes

In accordance with applicable securities regulations we are filing this information with you in our capacity as agent of the Issuer.

Yours truly,

ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY

AS AGENT FOR The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Disclaimer

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 23:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
