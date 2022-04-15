TGOD: Notice of Annual General Meeting

April 14, 2022
Filed via SEDAR
To All Applicable Exchanges and Securities Administrators
Subject:The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Issuer") Notice of Meeting and Record Date
Dear Sir/Madam:We are pleased to confirm the following information with respect to the Issuer's upcoming meeting of securityholders:
|
Meeting Type:
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Meeting Date:
|
June 29, 2022
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting:
|
May 10, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable):
|
May 10, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
May 10, 2022
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:
|
Common Shares
|
ISIN:
|
CA3932102088
|
Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs:
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs:
|
No
|
Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:
|
Yes
|
Notice and Access for Registered Holders:
|
Yes
In accordance with applicable securities regulations we are filing this information with you in our capacity as agent of the Issuer.
Yours truly,
ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY
AS AGENT FOR The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
