TGOD: Voting Instruction Form

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, 2022 AT 11:00 A.M. EDT FOR HOLDERS AS OF MAY 10, 2022
JUNE 27, 2022
Sean Bovingdon, or failing him, Nichola Thompson
Fixing the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
at eight (8).
FOR
AGAINST
2A
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS:
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
Election of Director: Angus Footman
FOR
WITHHOLD
2B
Election of Director: Sean Bovingdon
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
FOR
WITHHOLD
2C
Election of Director: Dr. Caroline MacCallum
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
FOR
WITHHOLD
2D
Election of Director: Jacques Dessureault
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
FOR
WITHHOLD
2E
Election of Director: Adam Jaffe
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
FOR
WITHHOLD
2F
Election of Director: Olivier Dufourmantelle
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
Consideration of and, if thought advisable, the passing of, with or without variation, a special resolution, the full text of which is included in the accompanying management information circular dated May 17, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), approving amendments to the articles of incorporation of the Corporation (the "Articles") to effect a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Corporation on the basis of a Consolidation ratio to be selected by the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") in its discretion, provided that the Consolidation ratio will be no greater than one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares.
Consideration of and, if thought advisable, the passing of, with or without variation, a special resolution, the full text of which is included in the accompanying Information Circular approving an amendment to the Articles in order to change the name of the Corporation to such name as the Board, in their sole discretion and subject to applicable regulatory approval, determines to be appropriate.
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
FOR
WITHHOLD
TO RECEIVE FUTURE PROXY MATERIALS BY MAIL CHECK THE BOX TO THE RIGHT.
TO REQUEST MATERIALS FOR THIS MEETING REFER TO THE NOTICE INCLUDED IN
THE PACKAGE WITH THIS FORM.
2G Election of Director: Louis Sterling III
2H Election of Director: Chris Schnarr
The appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix its remuneration.
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
RECOMMENDATION: FOR
TO RECEIVE ANNUAL AND/OR INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING
ANNUAL
INTERIM
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS, PLEASE MARK THE APPLICABLE BOX.
* ISSUER CONFIRMATION COPY - INFO ONLY *
2601 14TH AVENUE MARKHAM, ON L3R 0H9
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.
6205 AIRPORT RD, BUILDING A, SUITE 2 MISSISSAUGA, ON L4V 1E3
Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 20:19:01 UTC.