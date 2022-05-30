Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGOD   CA3932102088

THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

(TGOD)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/30 03:55:08 pm EDT
0.1000 CAD    0.00%
04:20pTGOD : Voting Instruction Form
PU
05/27The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Stock Option Grants
AQ
05/26TRANSCRIPT : The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TGOD: Voting Instruction Form

05/30/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, 2022 AT 11:00 A.M. EDT FOR HOLDERS AS OF MAY 10, 2022

JUNE 27, 2022

393210208

Sean Bovingdon, or failing him, Nichola Thompson

4

1110

10

101111010

10

10

4

11

1 OF 1

0

1

101

010

1

0

00110

01

110

1010

1

1

11

110

1100111

00

11

1101

P75624-

E

00

01

01110

0

10

01

0000

00

01

1111

011

000

01

11

11

0

11

1

0001

1

001

0

0001

00

10010

1

1

0

00011

1

10

000

1

0100

10

10

11

00

00

1

0

11

100

10

1

10

00

000

010

011

00100

10111

0001

1

000

110

10

00

0001

000000

000000

1111111111111111111111011011111111

1

Fixing the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

at eight (8).

FOR

AGAINST

0

0

2A

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS:

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

Election of Director: Angus Footman

FOR

WITHHOLD

0

0

2B

Election of Director: Sean Bovingdon

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR

WITHHOLD

0

0

2C

Election of Director: Dr. Caroline MacCallum

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR

WITHHOLD

0

0

2D

Election of Director: Jacques Dessureault

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR

WITHHOLD

0

0

2E

Election of Director: Adam Jaffe

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR

WITHHOLD

0

0

2F

Election of Director: Olivier Dufourmantelle

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

  • Consideration of and, if thought advisable, the passing of, with or without variation, a special resolution, the full text of which is included in the accompanying management information circular dated May 17, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), approving amendments to the articles of incorporation of the Corporation (the "Articles") to effect a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Corporation on the basis of a Consolidation ratio to be selected by the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") in its discretion, provided that the Consolidation ratio will be no greater than one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares.
  • Consideration of and, if thought advisable, the passing of, with or without variation, a special resolution, the full text of which is included in the accompanying Information Circular approving an amendment to the Articles in order to change the name of the Corporation to such name as the Board, in their sole discretion and subject to applicable regulatory approval, determines to be appropriate.

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR AGAINST

0 0

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR AGAINST

0 0

FOR

WITHHOLD

0

0

TO RECEIVE FUTURE PROXY MATERIALS BY MAIL CHECK THE BOX TO THE RIGHT.

TO REQUEST MATERIALS FOR THIS MEETING REFER TO THE NOTICE INCLUDED IN

THE PACKAGE WITH THIS FORM.

0

2G Election of Director: Louis Sterling III

2H Election of Director: Chris Schnarr

  • The appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix its remuneration.

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR WITHHOLD

0 0

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR WITHHOLD

0 0

RECOMMENDATION: FOR

FOR WITHHOLD

0 0

TO RECEIVE ANNUAL AND/OR INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING

ANNUAL

INTERIM

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS, PLEASE MARK THE APPLICABLE BOX.

0

0

* ISSUER CONFIRMATION COPY - INFO ONLY *

2601 14TH AVENUE MARKHAM, ON L3R 0H9

0

0 0 0 0

1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1

E

0

01

110

110011111

110001

01

010

10

100

110011

- 1

011011

101110

10

1

0010

0

1

0010

00

0110

11

01

000

11011

0

0

4

4 P75624

OF1

0001

001010

1111111111111111111001

THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

6205 AIRPORT RD, BUILDING A, SUITE 2 MISSISSAUGA, ON L4V 1E3

CANADA

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, 2022 AT 11:00 A.M. EDT

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/

TGOD2022

JUNE 27, 2022

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

1

1

1

Disclaimer

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 20:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.
04:20pTGOD : Voting Instruction Form
PU
05/27The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Stock Option Grants
AQ
05/26TRANSCRIPT : The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
05/25The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
05/25THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN BRIEF : Adds Continued to Decrease Costs, With General and Admi..
MT
05/25THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN BRIEF : Improved Q1 Gross Margin (Before Changes In Fair Value)..
MT
05/25THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN BRIEF : Says Achieved Record Q1 Net Revenues of $10.58 Million,..
MT
05/18The Green Organic Dutchman Secures Additional Working Capital via Asset Sale; Sets Q1 R..
MT
05/17An unknown buyer acquired Puslinch facility of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd...
CI
05/02The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Secures Additional $4 Million Increase to Term..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 48,0 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2022 -26,0 M -20,5 M -20,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75,3 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,10 CAD
Average target price 0,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Bovingdon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nichola Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Angus C. Footman Chairman
Ravinder Kumar Chief Science Officer
Michel Gagné Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.5.26%59
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.11.48%5 551
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-36.41%2 961
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-35.58%2 295
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK11.56%1 989
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-44.29%1 944