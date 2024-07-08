Diluted EPS of $1.06 grows to highest level in over 4.5 years
New railcar orders of 6,300 units valued at $830 million
Gross margin of 15%
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Grew lease fleet by 600 units to 15,200 units with lease fleet utilization of nearly 99%.
- Generated Operating cash flow of $84 million.
- Diverse new railcar orders for 6,300 units valued at $830 million and delivered 5,400 units, resulting in new railcar backlog of 29,400 units with an estimated value of $3.7 billion.
- Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $34 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, on revenue of $820 million.
- EBITDA for the quarter of $104 million, reached its highest level in over 4.5 years, equaling 13% of revenue.
- Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on August 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 23, 2024, representing Greenbrier's 41st consecutive quarterly dividend.
"Greenbrier continued positive momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2024," said Lorie L. Tekorius, CEO and President. "Consolidated gross margin in the mid-teens for a third consecutive quarter drove strong EPS performance. Results reflect our continued focus on efficiencies gained over the last several quarters and execution by the team that extends across the full reach of Greenbrier's business. Our outlook is optimistic as we expect revenues to grow based on the pace of our delivery schedule. Greenbrier's leading market position, robust new railcar backlog and a steadily growing recurring revenue stream from the leasing business provide a strong foundation for the future. We continue to create long-term shareholder value across varying market conditions."
Business Update & Outlook
Based on current trends and production schedules, Greenbrier is updating guidance for fiscal 2024:
- Deliveries of 23,500 – 24,000 units, including approximately 1,400 units in Brazil
- Revenue of $3.5 – $3.6 billion
- Consolidated gross margin percentage increased to the mid-teens
- Capital expenditures of approximately $150 million in Manufacturing and $15 million in Maintenance Services
- Gross leasing investment of approximately $340 million in Leasing & Management Services, which includes 2024 capital expenditures and transfers of railcars into the lease fleet that were manufactured and subsequently held on the balance sheet in 2023
- Proceeds from equipment sales are expected to be approximately $75 million
Financial Summary
Q3 FY24
Q2 FY24
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Revenue
$820.2M
$862.7M
Primarily timing of new railcar deliveries
Gross margin
$123.8M
$122.2M
Improved operating performance in
Gross margin %
15.1 %
14.2 %
Selling and administrative expense
$59.3M
$63.6M
Lower employee-related costs including
EBITDA(1)
$104.0M
$95.0M
Sustained strong operating performance
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling
$6.7M
$0.2M
Partners' share of consolidated JV's
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$33.9M
$33.4M
Diluted EPS
$1.06
$1.03
(1) See reconciliation at conclusion of Supplemental Information.
Segment Summary
Q3 FY24
Q2 FY24
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Manufacturing
Revenue
$685.1M
$735.8M
Timing of new railcar deliveries
Gross margin %
10.9 %
10.8 %
Continued focus on execution
Earnings from operations
$54.2M
$58.8M
Primarily attributable to timing of revenue and
Operating margin % (1)
7.9 %
8.0 %
Deliveries (2)
5,000
5,300
Maintenance Services
Revenue
$69.9M
$75.2M
Lower hours and bill rates in repair locations
Gross margin %
11.7 %
8.0 %
Favorable product mix in wheels and performance in
Earnings from operations
$5.9M
$4.6M
Operating margin % (1)
8.4 %
6.1 %
Leasing & Management Services
Revenue
$65.2M
$51.7M
Increased syndication activity including externally
Gross margin %
62.9 %
70.8 %
Externally sourced syndication activity generates
Earnings from operations
$40.5M
$33.2M
Increased syndication activity and gains from
Operating margin % (1)
62.1 %
64.2 %
Lower gross margin % attributable to externally
Owned fleet (units)
15,200
14,600
Disciplined portfolio construction
Fleet utilization
98.7 %
98.5 %
(1) See supplemental segment information in Supplemental Information.
(2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins.
Conference Call
Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2024 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. Teleconference details are as follows:
- July 8, 2024
- 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
- Phone: 1-888-317-6003 (Toll Free), 1-412-317-6061 (International), Entry Number "4941482"
- Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)
- Please access the site 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 15,200 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, unaudited)
May 31,
2024
February 29,
November 30,
August 31,
2023
May 31,
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 271.6
$ 252.0
$ 307.3
$ 281.7
$ 321.4
Restricted cash
20.2
20.0
14.0
21.0
20.1
Accounts receivable, net
488.5
519.1
458.7
529.9
533.6
Income tax receivable
20.0
20.9
10.5
42.2
29.8
Inventories
812.4
827.0
883.6
823.6
888.0
Leased railcars for syndication
155.3
134.4
159.8
187.4
119.4
Equipment on operating leases, net
1,226.9
1,160.5
1,095.8
1,000.0
941.0
Property, plant and equipment, net
648.3
636.1
618.1
619.2
600.4
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
90.3
90.0
89.4
88.7
86.4
Intangibles and other assets, net
254.3
255.6
248.9
255.8
253.3
Goodwill
128.0
128.0
128.6
128.9
128.3
$ 4,115.8
$ 4,043.6
$ 4,014.7
$ 3,978.4
$ 3,921.7
Liabilities and Equity
Revolving notes
$ 348.4
$ 300.8
$ 279.4
$ 297.1
$ 280.0
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
652.9
649.3
640.9
743.5
741.6
Deferred income taxes
82.9
79.7
85.2
114.1
88.3
Deferred revenue
74.0
81.5
42.2
46.2
56.6
Notes payable, net
1,413.9
1,421.8
1,479.4
1,311.7
1,320.3
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling
56.3
56.0
56.5
55.6
54.1
Total equity – Greenbrier
1,329.1
1,299.9
1,274.0
1,254.6
1,232.7
Noncontrolling interest
158.3
154.6
157.1
155.6
148.1
Total equity
1,487.4
1,454.5
1,431.1
1,410.2
1,380.8
$ 4,115.8
$ 4,043.6
$ 4,014.7
$ 3,978.4
$ 3,921.7
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
May 31,
Nine Months Ended
May 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 685.1
$ 870.2
$ 2,096.8
$ 2,485.3
Maintenance Services
69.9
122.9
228.9
306.4
Leasing & Management Services
65.2
45.0
166.0
134.9
820.2
1,038.1
2,491.7
2,926.6
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
610.5
786.5
1,867.6
2,292.2
Maintenance Services
61.7
109.8
202.5
279.0
Leasing & Management Services
24.2
13.7
54.3
41.0
696.4
910.0
2,124.4
2,612.2
Margin
123.8
128.1
367.3
314.4
Selling and administrative expense
59.3
63.3
179.2
175.7
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(7.8)
(2.3)
(12.6)
(15.2)
Asset impairment, disposal, and exit costs
—
16.4
—
40.6
Earnings from operations
72.3
50.7
200.7
113.3
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
24.7
22.8
72.5
64.0
Earnings before income tax and earnings from
47.6
27.9
128.2
49.3
Income tax expense
(10.7)
(3.6)
(30.0)
(11.7)
Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated
36.9
24.3
98.2
37.6
Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
3.7
2.4
9.2
8.6
Net earnings
40.6
26.7
107.4
46.2
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(6.7)
(5.4)
(8.9)
(8.5)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 33.9
$ 21.3
$ 98.5
$ 37.7
Basic earnings per common share:
$ 1.09
$ 0.67
$ 3.17
$ 1.17
Diluted earnings per common share:
$ 1.06
$ 0.64
$ 3.05
$ 1.13
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
31,131
31,757
31,091
32,346
Diluted
32,021
33,571
32,456
33,344
Dividends per common share
$ 0.30
$ 0.27
$ 0.90
$ 0.81
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
May 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings
$ 107.4
$ 46.2
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Deferred income taxes
(33.1)
(18.4)
Depreciation and amortization
82.3
79.8
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(12.6)
(15.2)
Stock based compensation expense
12.2
8.8
Asset impairment, disposal, and exit costs
—
40.6
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
1.7
2.8
Other
3.1
2.8
Decrease (increase) in assets:
Accounts receivable, net
43.3
(16.1)
Income tax receivable
22.2
10.0
Inventories
6.4
(80.7)
Leased railcars for syndication
(29.8)
(57.3)
Other assets
2.4
(42.9)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(94.2)
8.3
Deferred revenue
27.1
32.5
Net cash provided by operating activities
138.4
1.2
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sales of assets
67.9
76.3
Capital expenditures
(324.7)
(253.9)
Investments in and advances to / repayments from unconsolidated
affiliates
—
(3.5)
Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other
2.5
6.3
Net cash used in investing activities
(254.3)
(174.8)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
19.0
(11.5)
Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days
176.9
220.0
Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days
(145.8)
(230.0)
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
180.5
75.0
Repayments of notes payable
(78.9)
(27.1)
Debt issuance costs
(2.8)
(0.2)
Repurchase of stock
(1.3)
(48.0)
Dividends
(29.1)
(26.7)
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
(7.2)
(8.4)
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
(5.2)
(2.3)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
106.1
(59.2)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(1.1)
15.2
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(10.9)
(217.6)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
302.7
559.1
End of period
$ 291.8
$ 341.5
Balance Sheet Reconciliation:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 271.6
$ 321.4
Restricted cash
20.2
20.1
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 291.8
$ 341.5
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LEASING INFORMATION
(In millions, except owned fleet, unaudited)
Greenbrier's leasing strategy provides an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, and origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale. Investing in leasing assets also provides a recurring stream of revenue and tax-advantaged cash flows, however in the short-term it reduces Greenbrier's Manufacturing revenue and margin as a result of deferring revenue recognition.
During the April 2023 Investor Day, Greenbrier provided a long-term target to more than double recurring revenue from leasing and management fees by investing up to $300 million net annually for the next five years. Recurring revenue is defined as Leasing & Management Services revenue excluding the impact of syndication transactions.
Key information for the Leasing & Management Services segment:
Three Months Ended
Greenbrier Lease Fleet (Units)(1)
May 31,
2024
February 29,
2024
Beginning balance
14,600
14,100
Railcars added
2,700
2,400
Railcars sold / scrapped
(2,100)
(1,900)
Ending balance
15,200
14,600
May 31,
2024
February 29,
2024
Equipment on operating lease(2)
$ 1,226.9
$ 1,160.5
Non-recourse warehouse
$ 146.0
$ 89.2
ABS non-recourse notes
475.4
479.4
Non-recourse term loan
323.5
326.6
Total Leasing non-recourse debt
$ 944.9
$ 895.2
Fleet leverage %(3)(4)
77 %
77 %
(1) Owned fleet includes Leased railcars for syndication
(2) Equipment on operating lease assets not securing Leasing non-recourse term loan support the $600 million U.S. revolver
(3) Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease
(4) Fleet assets are leveraged at Fair Market Value based on independent appraisals while they are shown at net book value on Greenbrier's
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
First
Second
Third
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 675.9
$ 735.8
$ 685.1
$ 2,096.8
Maintenance Services
83.8
75.2
69.9
228.9
Leasing & Management Services
49.1
51.7
65.2
166.0
808.8
862.7
820.2
2,491.7
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
600.9
656.2
610.5
1,867.6
Maintenance Services
71.6
69.2
61.7
202.5
Leasing & Management Services
15.0
15.1
24.2
54.3
687.5
740.5
696.4
2,124.4
Margin
121.3
122.2
123.8
367.3
Selling and administrative expense
56.3
63.6
59.3
179.2
Net loss (gain) on disposition of equipment
0.1
(4.9)
(7.8)
(12.6)
Earnings from operations
64.9
63.5
72.3
200.7
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
23.2
24.6
24.7
72.5
Earnings before income tax and earnings from
41.7
38.9
47.6
128.2
Income tax expense
(10.0)
(9.3)
(10.7)
(30.0)
Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated
31.7
29.6
36.9
98.2
Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
1.5
4.0
3.7
9.2
Net earnings
33.2
33.6
40.6
107.4
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling
(2.0)
(0.2)
(6.7)
(8.9)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 31.2
$ 33.4
$ 33.9
$ 98.5
Basic earnings per common share (1)
$ 1.00
$ 1.08
$ 1.09
$ 3.17
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.96
$ 1.03
$ 1.06
$ 3.05
Dividends per common share
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
$ 0.90
(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for Fiscal 2023 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 646.5
$ 968.6
$ 870.2
$ 872.4
$ 3,357.7
Maintenance Services
85.5
98.0
122.9
100.0
406.4
Leasing & Management Services
34.5
55.4
45.0
45.0
179.9
766.5
1,122.0
1,038.1
1,017.4
3,944.0
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
604.5
901.2
786.5
791.2
3,083.4
Maintenance Services
79.6
89.6
109.8
85.0
364.0
Leasing & Management Services
12.9
14.4
13.7
14.5
55.5
697.0
1,005.2
910.0
890.7
3,502.9
Margin
69.5
116.8
128.1
126.7
441.1
Selling and administrative expense
53.4
59.0
63.3
59.6
235.3
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(3.3)
(9.6)
(2.3)
(2.1)
(17.3)
Asset impairment, disposal, and exit costs, net
24.2
—
16.4
6.1
46.7
Earnings (loss) from operations
(4.8)
67.4
50.7
63.1
176.4
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
19.6
21.6
22.8
21.4
85.4
Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings from
(24.4)
45.8
27.9
41.7
91.0
Income tax (expense) benefit
3.8
(11.9)
(3.6)
(12.9)
(24.6)
Earnings (loss) before earnings from unconsolidated
(20.6)
33.9
24.3
28.8
66.4
Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
3.3
2.9
2.4
0.6
9.2
Net earnings (loss)
(17.3)
36.8
26.7
29.4
75.6
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling
0.6
(3.7)
(5.4)
)
(4.6)
)
(13.1)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ (16.7)
$ 33.1
$ 21.3
$ 24.8
$ 62.5
Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$ (0.51)
$ 1.01
$ 0.67
$ 0.80
$ 1.95
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$ (0.51)
$ 0.97
$ 0.64
$ 0.77
$ 1.89
Dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.30
$ 1.11
(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions, unaudited)
Segment Information
Three months ended May 31, 2024:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 685.1
$ 70.8
$ 755.9
$ 54.2
$ 11.9
$ 66.1
Maintenance Services
69.9
16.9
86.8
5.9
–
5.9
Leasing & Management Services
65.2
0.2
65.4
40.5
–
40.5
Eliminations
–
(87.9)
(87.9)
–
(11.9)
(11.9)
Corporate
–
–
–
(28.3)
–
(28.3)
$ 820.2
$ –
$ 820.2
$ 72.3
$ –
$ 72.3
Three months ended February 29, 2024:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 735.8
$ 61.5
$ 797.3
$ 58.8
$ 3.7
$ 62.5
Maintenance Services
75.2
9.1
84.3
4.6
–
4.6
Leasing & Management Services
51.7
0.3
52.0
33.2
0.1
33.3
Eliminations
–
(70.9)
(70.9)
–
(3.8)
(3.8)
Corporate
–
–
–
(33.1
))
–
(33.1)
$ 862.7
$ –
$ 862.7
$ 63.5
$ –
$ 63.5
Total assets
May 31,
2024
February 29,
Manufacturing
$ 1,812.5
$ 1,814.5
Maintenance Services
286.7
309.5
Leasing & Management Services
1,669.1
1,592.2
Unallocated, including cash
347.5
327.4
$ 4,115.8
$ 4,043.6
BACKLOG AND DELIVERY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
May 31,
2024
Backlog Activity (units) (1)
Beginning backlog
29,200
Orders received
6,300
Production held on the Balance Sheet
(2,400)
Production sold to third parties
(3,700)
Ending backlog
29,400
Delivery Information (units) (1)
Direct sales
3,700
Sale of Leased railcars for syndication
1,700
Total deliveries
5,400
(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions, unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net earnings to EBITDA
Three Months Ended
May 31,
2024
February 29,
2024
Net earnings
$ 40.6
$ 33.6
Interest and foreign exchange
24.7
24.6
Income tax expense
10.7
9.3
Depreciation and amortization
28.0
27.5
EBITDA
$ 104.0
$ 95.0
Debt Summary
May 31,
2024
February 29,
2024
Total Leasing non-recourse debt
$ 944.9
$ 895.2
Total other debt
835.0
846.0
1,779.9
1,741.2
Debt discount and issuance costs
(17.6)
(18.6)
Total consolidated debt
$ 1,762.3
$ 1,722.6
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "approximately," "are" "backlog," "believe," "continue," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "grow," "momentum," "ongoing," "optimistic," "position," "recurring," "schedule," "stable," "strategy," "strong," "sustainable," "target," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog and other orders, leasing performance, leasing strategy, financing, cash flow, tax treatment, and other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following: an economic downturn and economic uncertainty; inflation (including rising energy prices, interest rates, wages and other escalators) and policy reactions thereto (including actions by central banks); disruptions in the supply of materials and components used in the production of our products; and the war in Ukraine and related events. Our backlog of railcar units and other orders not included in backlog are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.
Financial Metric Definitions
EBITDA is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This metric is a performance measurement tool used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider this metric in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because this metric is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, the measure presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
We define EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization. We believe the presentation of EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
