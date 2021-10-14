Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBX   US3936571013

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

(GBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlos Campos: The Ultimate Team Player

10/14/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Meet Carlos Campos

Carlos Campos is a Valve Repairman at the Greenbrier Rail Services (GRS) Omaha facility. Carlos has worked at Greenbrier in various roles since 2005. Prior to his employment with GRS, Carlos worked for ISSSTE, a large retail store in Tabasco, Mexico. He was on the Human Resources team at ISSSTE, and his primary function was to hire and develop new employees.

Carlos came to the United States in 2002 and worked as a cook for a café in Kansas City, Missouri. He gained citizenship in 2005, then became a member of the Greenbrier team at the Fast Track facility. In his time at Fast Track, Carlos obtained training as a crane operator, mechanic and coatings. He moved to the Omaha facility when Fast Track closed in 2014.

Carlos displays leadership in many ways. He takes on new tasks and assignments with ease and values teamwork above all else. When asked, what IDEAL means to him, Carlos responded with, "Whenever I have new ideas, I tell someone…bosses, old employees, new employees and they listen. Then that helps them to have their own ideas. It's not just me; it takes everyone working together… the more ideas we have, the better we can make our workplace."

His expertise in many fields has been a significant help to many GRS shops. He appreciates opportunity to work with various facilities in new locations: "Greenbrier gives us the chance to work and train with lots of different types of people. When we work together, we can use all of our various experiences to learn and be the best that we be."

Carlos also demonstrates Greenbrier's core value of "Respect for People" by ensuring all his interactions are considerate and thoughtful: "It's important to communicate if people are doing something incorrectly, so they have a chance to do it right. It is equally important to be respectful and treat everyone the same, no matter who they are." Similarly, Carlos finds it essential to foster IDEAL in the workplace because it demonstrates that we work better as a team than individuals. "We have to be in a place where people feel free to express their ideas and have them listened to so we can learn and build our own experience to share with the next group of new employees and help them to do the same."

Joe Fate, Plant Manager said, "Carlos comes in every day with an amazing attitude. He's always helping others and has a great outlook on life in general. Carlos was also the recipient of last month's Safety Initiative prize, for which he was nominated for the excellent job he did training our newest teammate. Some of the greatest leaders are working right here alongside us!"

Disclaimer

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 20:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
04:02pCARLOS CAMPOS : The Ultimate Team Player
PU
10/13GREENBRIER : Buys More Than 3,000 Railcars for Undisclosed Amount
MT
10/13GREENBRIER : advances railcar leasing strategy with portfolio acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
10/13GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
10/13GREENBRIER : advances railcar leasing strategy with portfolio acquisition
PR
09/29GREENBRIER : AAR Circular Letter Summary – September 2021
PU
09/29RICK GALVAN : The L in IDEAL
PU
09/09INCLUSIVENESS AND TRUST MAKE AN IDEA : Cody Kyle's Welding Journey
PU
08/30GREENBRIER : AAR Circular Letter Summary – July 2021
PU
08/30GREENBRIER : Announces Renewal & Extension of $1 Billion of Bank Facilities (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 775 M - -
Net income 2021 28,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,9x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 1 457 M 1 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 44,99 $
Average target price 52,20 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Furman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lorie L. Tekorius President & Chief Operating Officer
Adrian J. Downes Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Martin Raymond Baker Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Duane Charles McDougall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.23.56%1 457
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED14.88%25 125
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.81%16 909
STADLER RAIL AG-3.66%4 202
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.8.87%2 853
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-17.85%2 649