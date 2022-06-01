Greenbrier : AAR Circular Letter Summary – May 2022

Circular letter summaries are produced monthly by Greenbrier's Regulatory Management team, a division of Greenbrier Management Services Group.

C-13992

Implementation of Revisions to MSRP Section G-II, WHEEL AND AXLE MANUAL, S-659, RP-631, RP-632, R-633, and RP-634, Bearing Sampling, NHT Wheels, UT Data Retention, and Gauging Amtrak Wheels

Issued: May 17, 2022

Effective: May 17, 2022

Revisions include the number of bearings torn down as required for the MD-11 process, adding non-heat treated (NHT) wheels to the list of wheels not returned to service, adding quarterly reporting of wheels rejected for UT indications after turning, clarification of wheel shop mark stamping and gauging the journal fillet, and adding acceptable flange thickness measurements for Amtrak and other passenger wheels.

S-659, RP-631, RP-632, R-633, and RP-634, attached to the circular, are now implemented and effective immediately. These modifications will be incorporated in the next issue of the Manual of Standards and Recommended Practices, Section G-II. Please update your library and be governed accordingly.

CPC-1394

Solicitation of Comments on Proposed Revisions to MSRP Section C-III, Specification for Tank Cars (M-1002), New Appendix Z

Issued: May 3, 2022

Effective: Comments due by 5:00PM Eastern June 2, 2022.

The revisions pertain to the following AAR Tank Car Committee Docket:

T1.3.1 Consider M-1002 Recommended Practice for Sample Plans

Proposed Revision Summary:

New Appendix Z

Specifies the use of ANSI Z1.4 as the statistical method for single sample plan when requested by the TCC

AAR requires the Exhibit PC-1 ver. 4.0 form (attached to the circular) to be submitted via e-mail to Matt Forister, Director of Tank Car Safety, at mforister@aar.org.

CPC-1393

Solicitation of Comments on Proposed Revisions to MSRP Section C-III, Specification for Tank Cars (M-1002), Appendix B

Issued: May 3, 2022

Effective: Comments due by 5:00PM Eastern June 2, 2022.

The revisions pertain to the following AAR Tank Car Committee Docket:

T91.2.7 Qualification Requirements for Exterior Heater Coils

Proposed Revision Summary:

Appendix B

Specifies the demonstration capabilities option for service equipment category H for activity code C4m and C5

AAR requires the Exhibit PC-1 ver. 4.0 form (attached to the circular) to be submitted via e-mail to Matt Forister, Director of Tank Car Safety, at mforister@aar.org.

C-13982

DRAFT S-9504.V1.0 - PSA-2 W-OPK File Service Requirement Standard is available for review and comment, in support of AAR's MSRP - Section K-V, Electronics Environmental Requirements and Systems Management

Issued: May 4, 2022

Effective: 14 days for comment.

The Positive Train Control Interoperability Committee (PTCIC) of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) is publishing DRAFT Standard S-9504.V1.0 PSA-2 W-OPK File Service Requirement for review and comment.

This document describes the security aspects of PSA-2 as they relate to W-OPK File Management. It is anticipated that requirements for synchronizing W-OPK files between a locomotive and the back office will be handled like Track Data files.

Comments regarding the DRAFT may be submitted by using the Comment Form found on the SharePoint site and emailing the completed form to submitcomment@aar.org. The Draft document and Comment Form are found at:

RESC Library - S-9504 v1.0 W-OPKFile Service Requirements - All Documents (sharepoint.com)

C-13981

DRAFT S-9420.V1.0 - ITC Key Management Service Standard is available for review and comment, in support of AAR's MSRP - Section K-V, Electronics Environmental Requirements and Systems Management

Issued: May 4, 2022

Effective: 14 days for comment.

The Positive Train Control Interoperability Committee (PTCIC) of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) is publishing DRAFT Standard S-9420.V1.0 ITC Key Management Service for review and comment.

This document provides an industry approved specification for Key Management Services (KMS).

SharePoint access can be found at www.railinc.com. Individuals and organizations who have a company ID may access the SharePoint site directly.

The Draft document and Comment Form are found at:

RESC Library - S-9420 v1.0 ITC Key Management Service - All Documents (sharepoint.com)

C-13980

DRAFT S-9419.V1.0 - PSA-2 Back Office Application Requirements is available for review and comment, in support of AAR's MSRP - Section K-V, Electronics Environmental Requirements and Systems Management.

Issued: May 4, 2022

Effective: 14 days for comment.

The Positive Train Control Interoperability Committee (PTCIC) of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) is publishing DRAFT Standard S-9419.V1.0 PSA-2 Back Office Application Requirements for review and comment.

This document only describes the security aspects of PSA-2 as they relate to back-office applications.

Comments regarding the DRAFT may be submitted by using the Comment Form found on the SharePoint site and emailing the completed form to submitcomment@aar.org. The Draft document and Comment Form are found at:

RESC Library - S-9419 V1.0 PSA-2Back Office Application Requirements - All Documents (sharepoint.com)

C-13979

DRAFT S-9418.V1.0 - PSA-2 Gateway Requirements is available for review and comment, in support of AAR's MSRP - Section K-V, Electronics Environmental Requirements and Systems Management.

Issued: May 4, 2022

Effective: 14 days for comment.

The Positive Train Control Interoperability Committee (PTCIC) of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) is publishing DRAFT Standard S-9418.V1.0 - PSA-2 Gateway Requirements for review and comment.

This document only describes the security aspects of PSA-2 as they relate to the Systems Management Gateway.

SharePoint access can be found at www.railinc.com. Individuals and organizations who have a company ID may access the SharePoint site directly.

Comments regarding the DRAFT may be submitted by using the Comment Form found on the SharePoint site and emailing the completed form to submitcomment@aar.org. The Draft document and Comment Form are found at:

RESC Library - S-9418.v1.0. PSA-2GatewayRequirements - All Documents (sharepoint.com)

C-13978

DRAFT S-9416.V1.0 - ITCSM Agent Requirements to Support PSA-2 Standard is available for review and comment, in support of AAR's MSRP - Section K-V, Electronics Environmental Requirements and Systems Management

Issued: May 4, 2022

Effective: 14 days for comment.

The Positive Train Control Interoperability Committee (PTCIC) of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) is publishing DRAFT Standard S-9416.V1.0 - ITCSM Agent Requirements to Support PSA-2 for review and comment.

This document describes the minimal set of behaviors that a remote onboard application (client) must comply with for interfacing with ITC Systems Management to support the PSA-2 architecture. SharePoint access can be found at www.railinc.com. Individuals and organizations who have a company ID may access the SharePoint site directly.

Comments regarding the DRAFT may be submitted by using the Comment Form found on the SharePoint site and emailing the completed form to submitcomment@aar.org. The Draft document and Comment Form are found at:

RESC Library - S-9416 v1.0 ITCSM Agent Requirements to Support - All Documents (sharepoint.com)

C-13977

DRAFT S-9008.V1.0 - PTC Security Architecture 2 (PSA 2) Standard is available for review and comment, in support of AAR's MSRP- Section K-V, Electronics Environmental Requirements and Systems Management

Issued: May 4, 2022

Effective: 14 days for comment.

The Positive Train Control Interoperability Committee (PTCIC) of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) is publishing DRAFT Standard S-9008.V1.0 - PTC Security Architecture 2 (PSA 2) for review and comment.

This document outlines enhancements to the management and exchange of the key material used for communication between a locomotive and the back office and the production of key material used for communication between a locomotive and a WIU.

SharePoint access can be found at www.railinc.com. Individuals and organizations who have a company ID may access the SharePoint site directly.

Comments regarding the DRAFT may be submitted by using the Comment Form found on the SharePoint site and emailing the completed form to submitcomment@aar.org. The Draft document and Comment Form are found at:

RESC Library - S-9008 v1.0 PSA-2 Design Specification - All Documents (sharepoint.com)

C-13993

Soliciting Participants for Inclusion in the 2023 CRB Survey Process

Issued: May 20, 2022

Effective: Contact form due by June 15, 2022.

The purpose of this circular letter is to solicit Non-Class I Railroad and Running Repair Agent participants for inclusion in the 2023 Car Repair Billing (CRB) survey process. As detailed in C-13558, issued on April 30, 2020, the CRB survey process and calculation methodology now includes these parties in addition to Class I Railroads. For new participants' data to be included in the CRB labor and material calculations for 2023, each of the three individual surveys must be completed and submitted to the AAR by the deadlines identified below:

Base Wage Rate Survey - submitted to AAR by July 30, 2022

Overhead Study Survey - submitted to AAR by September 9, 2022

Material Price Survey - submitted to AAR by November 10, 2022

If your company is interested in participating in the survey process, please complete the contact form (attached to the circular) and submit to the undersigned at nfimple@aar.org.The AAR will then reach out to the specified contacts to begin the data collection process. The deadline for notifying the AAR of your company's intention to participate is June 15, 2022.

CPC-1392

Amendment to CPC-1390

Issued: May 3, 2022

Effective: May 3, 2022

During the April 2022 AAR Tank Car Committee, the committee agreed to editorially amend the following two items:

Corrected Exhibit B-1 fillable form

Service Equipment Category H - Heater Systems: Effective date delayed to January 1, 2023.

There are no changes to the implemented final actions on revisions to Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Appendix B of M-1002, published under CPC-1390.

C-13984

Informational Circular, 4-pressure Automated Single Car Air Brake Test Capability Deadline Approaching

Issued: May 6, 2022

Effective: Various dates.

AAR circular letters C-13546 (April 24, 2020) & C-13607 (June 30, 2020) were issued to implement an AAR Interchange Rule requirement to equip freight cars with 4-pressure Automated Single Car Air Brake Test capability by June 30, 2025. Rule 4, paragraph E.27 states:

Control valve set not equipped with 4-pressure test capability after June 30, 2025, is not allowed.

Brake control valve manufacturers offer several options to facilitate the application of 4-pressure capability without modifying the car. Attachments to this Circular include catalog supplements from NYAB and Wabtec detailing the available kit options.

Should the car design not have the necessary clearance to allow the application of a 4-pressure access plate, the handling carrier should contact the car owner for disposition.

As a reminder to repair facilities, Rule 1 states an Automated Single Car Air Brake Test Device(s) capable of performing a 4-pressure automated Single Car Air Brake Test will be required by July 1, 2023.

C-13990

Informational Circular, Revisions to Field and Office Manuals, Appendix A

Issued: May 9, 2022

Effective: July 2022

Proposed Appendix A Definition of Knowledge: Having specific information regarding cause and responsibility as it relates to a defect or damage. Knowledge in the sense that it is intended in Rule 1 95 is not satisfied simply by the discovery of a defect or damage through general inspection, such as reported under Rule 1.

These changes will be included in the July 2022 updates to the Field and Office Manuals.

C-13989

Informational Circular, Revisions to Field Manual, Rules 1 and 41

Issued: May 9, 2022

Effective: July 2022

At the April 2022 meeting of the Arbitration and Rules Committee a proposal as advanced by the WABL Committee to revise Field Manual Rules 1 and 41 to add clarification for the location of the back-to-back measurement, was reviewed and approved. The entire text of the revision is included in the circular.

These changes will be included in the July 2022 updates to the Field and Office Manuals.

C-13988

Informational Circular, Revisions to Office Manual, Rule 36

Issued: May 9, 2022

Effective: July 2022

At the April 2022 meeting of the Arbitration and Rules Committee a proposal as advanced by to revise Office Manual Rule 36, was reviewed and approved. The revisions concern billing for teardown inspections of roller bearings. The entire text of the revision is included in the circular.

These changes will be included in the July 2022 updates to the Field and Office Manuals.

C-13987

Informational Circular, Revisions to Field Manual, Rule 18

Issued: May 9, 2022

Effective: July 2022

At the April 2022 meeting of the Arbitration and Rules Committee a proposal as advanced by the Coupler System and Truck Castings Committee to revise Field Manual Rule 18 to remove obsolete text in Figure 18.14, was reviewed and approved. The entire text of the revision is included in the circular.

These changes will be included in the July 2022 updates to the Field and Office Manuals.

C-13985

Informational Circular, Revisions to Field Manual, Rules 3 and 4

Issued: May 9, 2022

Effective: July 2022

At the April 2022 meeting of the Arbitration and Rules Committee a proposal as advanced by the Brake Systems Committee to revise Field Manual Rules 3 and 4 to clarify service procedures, was reviewed and approved. The entire text of the revision is included in the circular.

These changes will be included in the July 2022 updates to the Field and Office Manuals.

C-13991

Informational Circular, Revisions to Field Manual, Appendix D

Issued: May 10, 2022

Effective: July 2022

Circular C-12745 was issued on November 14, 2016, announcing the creation of the Appendix D Task Force. The Task Force has been working with the Car Repair Billing Committee to improve and expand the capabilities of the existing Appendix D and to house the information on www.railinc.com.

At the April 2022 meeting of the Arbitration and Rules Committee a proposal was advanced to revise Field Manuals Appendix D, was reviewed and approved.

Proposed Appendix D: Reporting Repairs to Tank Cars and Covered Hopper Cars

Effective July 1, 2022, a listing of non-AAR Job Codes and qualifiers associated with tank car and covered hopper car repairs is available at www.railinc.com. The goal of this expanded matrix is to facilitate uniform and accurate reporting of system and contract shop repairs to components and car types that are not covered by the AAR Interchange Rules. Data may be sent through Railinc's CRB Data Exchange, but Job Codes will have neither a material nor labor price associated with them. The utilization of these Job Codes is not mandatory.

The entire text of the revision is included in the circular. These changes will be included in the July 2022 updates to the Field and Office Manuals.

C-13986

Informational Circular, Revisions to Field Manual, Rule 6

Issued: May 10, 2022

Effective: July 2022

At the April 2022 meeting of the Arbitration and Rules Committee a proposal as advanced by the Brake Systems Committee to revise Field Manual Rule 6 clarify end hose height, was reviewed, and approved. The entire text of the revision is included in the circular. These changes will be included in the July 2022 updates to the Field and Office Manuals.

