Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.    GBX

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

(GBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greenbrier : announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

12/30/2020 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its Virtual Shareholders Meeting.

What: The Greenbrier Companies' Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

When: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PST

Listeners who would like to attend virtually, please go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GBX2021 to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.  Shareholders will need the control number from your proxy card to participate. Otherwise, you can log in as a "Guest." If you login through your brokerage firm's website, you can gain access to the meeting by logging into your brokerage firm's website 15 minutes prior to the meeting start, selecting the shareholder communications mailbox to link through to the meeting and the control number will automatically populate.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,400 railcars and performs management services for 407,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-virtual-annual-shareholders-meeting-301199523.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
05:50pGREENBRIER : announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial result..
PR
05:49pGREENBRIER : announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting
PR
12/11GREENBRIER : Cowen & Co Adjusts Greenbrier Companies PT to $41 From $33, Maintai..
MT
12/04Greenbrier Marine Delivers Petrochemical Barge to Overseas Shipholding Group
MT
11/24INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Greenbrier Companies Slowed with..
MT
11/11GREENBRIER : to webcast presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conferenc..
PR
11/09THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/28GREENBRIER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
10/23GREENBRIER : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ