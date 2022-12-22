Advanced search
    GBX   US3936571013

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

(GBX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
34.94 USD   -0.74%
Greenbrier announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

12/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its Virtual Shareholders Meeting.

What: The Greenbrier Companies' Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting 

When: Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PDT

Listeners who would like to attend virtually, please go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GBX2023 to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Shareholders will need the control number from your proxy card to participate. Otherwise, you can log in as a "Guest." If you login through your brokerage firm's website, you can gain access to the meeting by logging into your brokerage firm's website 15 minutes prior to the meeting start, selecting the shareholder communications mailbox to link through to the meeting and the control number will automatically populate.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier manages 408,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of approximately 12,200 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-virtual-annual-shareholders-meeting-301709355.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
