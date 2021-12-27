Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBX   US3936571013

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

(GBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

12/27/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the first quarter ended November 30, 2021, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

What: The Greenbrier Companies Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PST

Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "8543094" Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 444,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. As of September 30, 2021, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of nearly 12,500 railcars.  Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-quarterly-financial-results-301451058.html

SOURCE Greenbrier Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
05:29pGreenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results
PR
12/14Caterpillar, BNSF, Chevron to Pursue Hydrogen Locomotive Demonstration
DJ
12/10Stephens Raises Greenbrier to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target to $56 From $41
MT
12/09U.S. Steel, Norfolk Southern, Greenbrier Collaborate on Sustainable Railcars
DJ
12/09United States Steel, Norfolk Southern, Greenbrier Team Up on New Sustainable Steel Rail..
MT
12/09GREENBRIER : U. S. Steel, Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier collaborate on new, sustainable ..
PU
12/09GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
12/09U. S. Steel, Norfolk Southern, and Greenbrier Collaborate on New, Sustainable High-Stre..
CI
12/02Greenbrier Wins $670 Million Railcar Orders in Fiscal Q1
MT
12/02GREENBRIER : Announces Orders for 6,200 Railcars Valued at $670 Million - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations