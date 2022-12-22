Advanced search
    GBX   US3936571013

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

(GBX)
2022-12-22
34.94 USD   -0.74%
04:31pGreenbrier announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting
PR
04:31pGreenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results
PR
12/07Greenbrier : 2022 Annual Report
PU
Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

12/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the first quarter ended November 30, 2022, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

What: The Greenbrier Companies Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Friday, January 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PDT

Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com. To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "4920914" Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier manages 408,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of approximately 12,200 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-quarterly-financial-results-301709350.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
