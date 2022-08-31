Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBX   US3936571013

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

(GBX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
28.51 USD   -1.99%
08/30Greenbrier Elects Thomas Fargo as Independent Board Chair
MT
08/30GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30Greenbrier Elects New Board Chair
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenbrier to present at 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

08/31/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) will be presenting virtually on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.

The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 4:20 pm ET, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Listeners can access the webcast directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen123/gbx/1841490. To register for or listen to the webcast, follow the link and enter your name, company and email address.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 421,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of 11,800 railcars.  Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-to-present-at-15th-annual-cowen-global-transportation--sustainable-mobility-conference-301615868.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
08/30Greenbrier Elects Thomas Fargo as Independent Board Chair
MT
08/30GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/30Greenbrier Elects New Board Chair
PR
08/30The Greenbrier Companies, Inc Announces Board Changes
CI
08/03INSIDER BUY : Greenbrier Companies
MT
08/03INSIDER SELL : Greenbrier Companies
MT
08/03Greenbrier Gets $150 Million Term Loan
MT
08/03Greenbrier Unit Secures $150 Million Term Loan
MT
08/03GREENBRIER : Announces New $150 Million Term Loan - Form 8-K
PU
08/03GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations