Greenbrier to webcast presentation at the 2021 Stephens Investment Conference

11/23/2021 | 05:59pm EST
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will be presenting on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the 2021 Stephens Investment Conference to be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 8:00 am CT, on Thursday, December 2, 2021.  Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or listen to the webcast, access the investors tab shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website and click on the events page.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 444,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. As of September 30, 2021, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of nearly 12,500 railcars.  Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-2021-stephens-investment-conference-301431269.html

SOURCE Greenbrier Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
