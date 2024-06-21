Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership

As previously disclosed in The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (the "Company") Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 1, 2023, the Company since July 27, 2023 has operated only to effectuate the wind down of its operations, and on June 18, 2024, the Company ceased its operations and filed a voluntary petition (the "Petition") for relief under the provisions of Chapter 7 ("Chapter 7") of Title 11 of the United States Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York, Case No. 8-24-72384.

A Chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by the Office of the United States Trustee, and the trustee will assume control over the assets and liabilities of the Company, effectively eliminating the authority and powers of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and its respective executive officers to act on the Company's behalf. The assets of the Company will be liquidated and claims paid in accordance with the statutory priorities contained in the Bankruptcy Code.

Forward-Looking Statements.

