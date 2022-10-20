Greenrose : Engagement of Ducera Securities LLC - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 20, 2022 (October 14, 2022)

THE GREENROSE HOLDING COMPANY INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Engagement of Ducera Securities LLC

In connection with the previously disclosed review of strategic alternatives by The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (the "Company"), its Board of Directors and Special Committee, on October 18, 2022, Ducera Securities LLC was engaged, to provide certain financial advisory and investment banking services, if requested, and advice on potential restructuring, sale, and/or other strategic transactions.

Extension of Forbearance Agreement

As previously disclosed, on October 12, 2022, the Company entered into that certain Forbearance Agreement with the Lenders party to the Credit Agreement dated November 26, 2021, and DXR Finance, LLC as Agent (the "Forbearance Agreement).

On October 19, 2022, the Company and the other parties to the Forbearance Agreement agreed to extend by one week the Forbearance Period (as defined in the Section 2.02 of the Forbearance Agreement). The Forbearance Period may be further extended with the consent of the parties thereto and the Company does not undertake any obligation to report such additional extensions.

THE GREENROSE HOLDING COMPANY INC. Date: October 20, 2022

2