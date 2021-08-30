Grounds Real Estate Development : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority
Timo Tschammler elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds
Berlin, 30.08.2021 - The Annual General Meeting of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) approved all the agenda items with a large majority.
Mr Timo Tschammler was elected to the Supervisory Board with almost 100% of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting. Mr Armin Hofmann was (also) confirmed in his office with almost 100% of the votes. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board reconstituted itself and elected Mr Tschammler to be Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Mr Hofmann to be his Deputy.
Resolutions were also adopted on all the other agenda items, again with majorities of more than 99%, and the company was put in a position to continue the growth path upon which it has embarked with the newly created authorised capital.
Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Board Members
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com
Investor Relations:
UBJ GmbH
Ingo Janssen, Managing Director
Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10
22297 Hamburg, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6378 5410
E-mail: ir@ubj.de
Web: www.ubj.de
Public Relations:
RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Peter Dietze-Felberg
Wallstrasse 16
10179 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 284 49 87 62
E-mail: dietze@rueckerconsult.de
Web: www.rueckerconsult.de
About The Grounds
The Grounds Group realises housing projects in German metropolitan regions. In addition, The Grounds Group holds a steadily growing residential portfolio as fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is listed in the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's OTC segment Primärmarkt (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), has its seat in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.