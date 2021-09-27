Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMMN   DE000A2GSVV5

THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG

(AMMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grounds Real Estate Development : issues convertible bond

09/27/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond

Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond

Berlin, 26 January 2021 (21:13 CET/CEST) - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG has resolved to issue a convertible bond with subscription rights for shareholders. Commitments by major investors amounting to EUR 5,000,000 are already available to the company, and the total volume amounts to up to EUR 12,000,000. Existing shareholders have submitted declarations stating that they do not wish to exercise subscription rights, so that the subscription offer still relates to a volume of EUR 4,529,000 and will be carried out without a prospectus with a basic information sheet. The annual interest rate is 6 percent. The convertible bond will have a term of three years. The conversion price is EUR 3.20 per share. The company will publish a basic information sheet ("BIS") for the convertible bond issue on the company's homepage at https://www.thegroundsag.com/. The subscription period scope is expected to run from 1 February 2021 to 15 February 2021. It is expected that the subscription offer will be published in the Federal Gazette on 29 January 2021.

The company intends to use the net issue proceeds from the issue of the convertible bond mainly to finance the acquisition of new real estate properties in Germany and for general corporate purposes.

Important note

This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication or dissemination within and/or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not represent an offer for the sale of securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the currently valid version ("Securities Act"), and their sale or offer for sale is permissible in the United States only through the use of a derogation from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offer of securities takes place in the United States.

Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, members of the Management Boar
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of the ad-hoc notice

Disclaimer

Grounds Real Estate Development AG published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
05:42pGROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : SMC Research begins coverage and sees considerable poten..
PU
05:42pTHE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Change in shareholder structure
PU
05:42pTHE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : a convertible bond of EUR 12 million was issued and..
PU
05:42pGROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : issues convertible bond
PU
09/02GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : The Grounds starts marketing for terraced houses in Dall..
PU
09/02GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : AGstarts marketing for terraced houses in Dallgow-Döberi..
EQ
09/02PRESS RELEASE : The Grounds Real Estate Development AGstarts marketing for terraced houses..
DJ
09/02The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Starts Marketing for Terraced Houses in Dallgow-..
CI
08/30GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a ..
PU
08/30PRESS RELEASE : The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Annual General Meeting approves al..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23,1 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,39 M 3,39 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 100%
Chart THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,16 €
Average target price 3,55 €
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Mozanowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Plaggemars Member-Supervisory Board
Armin H. Hofmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arndt Krienen Member-Executive Board
Jacopo Mingazzini Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG-22.86%45
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.25%35 622
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.72%27 709
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.63%25 717
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.39%24 844
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.66%23 984