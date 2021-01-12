Log in
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG

(AMMN)
Grounds Real Estate Development : plans to expand its business operations and to carry out capital measures necessary for this purpose

01/12/2021 | 02:36am EST
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG plans to expand its business operations and to carry out capital measures necessary for this purpose

Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG plans to expand its business operations and to carry out capital measures necessary for this purpose

Berlin, 11 January 2021 (10:00 CET/CEST). The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) intends to expand its business operations and for this purpose it plans to carry out capital measures. The latter may comprise equity capital, external capital and/or hybrid measures. This involves initial considerations up to now, and no final decisions have yet been taken. The company is currently in initial discussions with advisers and possible investors. In this respect, the major shareholders have already indicated to the company that they wish to take part in any possible capital measures.

Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen, Management Board
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of the ad-hoc notice

Disclaimer

Grounds Real Estate Development AG published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 07:35:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 13,9 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2019 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2019 11,4 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 6 644x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 51,0 M 51,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 100%
Chart THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Mozanowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schäfer-Aabakke Head-Corporate Finance & Accounting
Hansjörg Plaggemars Member-Supervisory Board
Armin H. Hofmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arndt Krienen Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG-0.71%51
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.00%40 052
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.08%34 175
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-2.80%28 488
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%28 226
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.93%28 086
