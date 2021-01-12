Grounds Real Estate Development : plans to expand its business operations and to carry out capital measures necessary for this purpose

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG plans to expand its business operations and to carry out capital measures necessary for this purpose
Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG plans to expand its business operations and to carry out capital measures necessary for this purpose
Berlin, 11 January 2021 (10:00 CET/CEST). The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) intends to expand its business operations and for this purpose it plans to carry out capital measures. The latter may comprise equity capital, external capital and/or hybrid measures. This involves initial considerations up to now, and no final decisions have yet been taken. The company is currently in initial discussions with advisers and possible investors. In this respect, the major shareholders have already indicated to the company that they wish to take part in any possible capital measures.
Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen, Management Board
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com
End of the ad-hoc notice
Disclaimer
Grounds Real Estate Development AG published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 07:35:07 UTC