Grounds Real Estate Development : plans to expand its business operations and to carry out capital measures necessary for this purpose

Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG plans to expand its business operations and to carry out capital measures necessary for this purpose

Berlin, 11 January 2021 (10:00 CET/CEST). The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) intends to expand its business operations and for this purpose it plans to carry out capital measures. The latter may comprise equity capital, external capital and/or hybrid measures. This involves initial considerations up to now, and no final decisions have yet been taken. The company is currently in initial discussions with advisers and possible investors. In this respect, the major shareholders have already indicated to the company that they wish to take part in any possible capital measures.

