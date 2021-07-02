PRESS RELEASE : The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds

Log in
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds

07/02/2021
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds 
2021-07-02 / 06:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CORPORATE NEWS 
Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds 
- Proven real estate property expert with extensive knowledge of the market and managerial experience 
- Hansjörg Plaggemars steps down from Supervisory Board mandate at the end of the ordinary Annual General Meeting 
Berlin, 2 July 2021 - At the ordinary Annual General Meeting on 27 August 2021, the Supervisory Board of The Grounds 
Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) will propose to the company's shareholders that Timo 
Tschammler be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. Hansjörg Plaggemars, who has been a member of the 
Supervisory Board since 29 April 2020, had informed the company that he will step down from his Supervisory Board 
mandate with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting. 
Timo Tschammler FRICS has already worked successfully in the property sector for more than 25 years. After initial 
professional positions with DB Immobilien and Atisreal (now BNP Paribas Real Estate) and several years working in Paris 
and London, he returned to Germany in 2009 and took over management of the German national company of the DTZ Group 
(now Cushman & Wakefield). In 2012 he moved to JLL, and in 2017 was appointed CEO of JLL Germany with more than 1,000 
employees. In this function, he was responsible for an annual turnover of several hundred million Euro, investment 
transactions of up to ten billion Euro and lettings with an annual floor-space turnover of up to 600,000 m^2. In 2020 
he ended his work for JLL to found his own consultancy company, TwainTowers GmbH, and to focus on his own investment 
activities. He is also Managing Partner of MOUNT Real Estate Capital Partners (MOUNT) GmbH. 
Eric Mozanowski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds, says: "We are delighted that we have been able to 
obtain the proven real estate property expert Timo Tschammler for our Supervisory Board. He not only brings with him 
many years of management experience and entrepreneurial thinking, but also has extensive market knowledge and is 
exceptionally well networked within the real estate property sector. At the same time, we thank Hansjörg Plaggemars 
most sincerely for his work on our company's Supervisory Board, and extend our best wishes to him for his private and 
professional future. On 29 June 2021, our major shareholder Armin H. Hofmann exercised his option to acquire a 15.16% 
share in The Grounds from Deutsche Balaton AG, which thus increased his shareholding in The Grounds to 32.29% and 
affirmed his long-term participation in the company. This, and the planned election of Timo Tschammler to serve on our 
Supervisory Board, have laid further important foundations for the future of The Grounds." 
Company contact: 
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG 
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board members 
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany 
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866 
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849 
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com 
Web: www.thegroundsag.com 
Investor relations: 
UBJ GmbH 
Ingo Janssen, Managing Director 
Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10 
22297 Hamburg, Germany 
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6378 5410 
E-mail: ir@ubj.de 
Web: www.ubj.de 
Press contact: 
RUECKERCONSULT GmbH 
Peter Dietze-Felberg 
Wallstrasse 16 
10179 Berlin, Germany 
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 284 49 87 62 
E-mail: dietze@rueckerconsult.de 
Web: www.rueckerconsult.de 
About The Grounds 
The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a 
steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is quoted in the 
upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters 
in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      The Grounds Real Estate Development AG 
              Charlottenstraße 79-80 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        030 2021 6866 
Fax:          030 2021 6489 
E-mail:       info@tgd.ag 
Internet:     www.thegroundsag.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2 
WKN:          A2GSVV, A3H3FH 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1214540 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1214540 2021-07-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214540&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 00:01 ET (04:01 GMT)

