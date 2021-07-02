PRESS RELEASE : The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds 2021-07-02 / 06:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CORPORATE NEWS Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds - Proven real estate property expert with extensive knowledge of the market and managerial experience - Hansjörg Plaggemars steps down from Supervisory Board mandate at the end of the ordinary Annual General Meeting Berlin, 2 July 2021 - At the ordinary Annual General Meeting on 27 August 2021, the Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) will propose to the company's shareholders that Timo Tschammler be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. Hansjörg Plaggemars, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 29 April 2020, had informed the company that he will step down from his Supervisory Board mandate with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting. Timo Tschammler FRICS has already worked successfully in the property sector for more than 25 years. After initial professional positions with DB Immobilien and Atisreal (now BNP Paribas Real Estate) and several years working in Paris and London, he returned to Germany in 2009 and took over management of the German national company of the DTZ Group (now Cushman & Wakefield). In 2012 he moved to JLL, and in 2017 was appointed CEO of JLL Germany with more than 1,000 employees. In this function, he was responsible for an annual turnover of several hundred million Euro, investment transactions of up to ten billion Euro and lettings with an annual floor-space turnover of up to 600,000 m^2. In 2020 he ended his work for JLL to found his own consultancy company, TwainTowers GmbH, and to focus on his own investment activities. He is also Managing Partner of MOUNT Real Estate Capital Partners (MOUNT) GmbH. Eric Mozanowski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds, says: "We are delighted that we have been able to obtain the proven real estate property expert Timo Tschammler for our Supervisory Board. He not only brings with him many years of management experience and entrepreneurial thinking, but also has extensive market knowledge and is exceptionally well networked within the real estate property sector. At the same time, we thank Hansjörg Plaggemars most sincerely for his work on our company's Supervisory Board, and extend our best wishes to him for his private and professional future. On 29 June 2021, our major shareholder Armin H. Hofmann exercised his option to acquire a 15.16% share in The Grounds from Deutsche Balaton AG, which thus increased his shareholding in The Grounds to 32.29% and affirmed his long-term participation in the company. This, and the planned election of Timo Tschammler to serve on our Supervisory Board, have laid further important foundations for the future of The Grounds." Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board members
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

About The Grounds

The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is quoted in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart. Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2

